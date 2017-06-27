Scroll

In a country where public revolts are rare, China’s table tennis stars are standing strong

Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin are at the head of protest against the country’s sporting administration.

by 
Image credit: China Stringer Network/ Reuters

China’s table tennis stars usually demolish their rivals but they may be fighting a losing battle after mounting a rare challenge against more formidable opposition – their own sports system.

In a rare show of dissent, Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin – the world’s top three men’s players – downed paddles at last month’s China Open in Chengdu, saying they were too heartbroken to play after the removal of head coach Liu Guoliang.

Stepping away from secrecy

It is highly unusual for Chinese athletes to publicly break ranks with the state sports system, and follows apparent attempts to censor online comment, according to a website which monitors social media in China.

China’s athletes are often groomed from childhood in an intense training environment, bringing success particularly in medal-heavy Olympic sports like badminton, diving and gymnastics – and especially table tennis, where China has won all but four gold medals since it joined the Games programme in 1988.

After failing to appear for their second-round singles matches at the China Open, the “Chengdu Three” posted messages on social media saying they were too saddened by Liu’s axing to play on.

They quickly apologised, along with Liu – but the all-conquering men’s team was then pulled from this week’s Australian Open because of “tiredness.” Nothing more has been heard since.

The row has its roots in the suspension of women’s head coach Kong Linghui, the former Olympic champion known as the “Ping Pong Prince” who is being sued over a gambling debt to a Singapore casino, according to reports.

After an internal investigation found “several deep-seated problems in the (team’s) management”, Liu was removed as overall head coach and named as a vice-president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, the body said.

‘Country-first’ culture

The problems affecting Chinese table tennis come after a shake-up in badminton, where Li Yongbo quit after 24 years as head coach in April, following a prolonged slump in form.

But public revolts are rare, mainly because of the strength of China’s sports system and the culture of putting the country before the individual, experts say.

“It’s so institutionalised and it’s ‘country-first’ and all about China and not the individual,” said Mark Dreyer, founder of China Sports Insider, which analyses the country’s sports business.

“At the Olympic level people have been criticised for thanking their parents before they thank their country,” he said, adding that Chinese officials often want to “piggy-back” on an outstanding sportsman’s success.

“Individualism, putting yourself above the country and the team is frowned upon, so when people become big stars and start getting individual endorsements for example – rather than team endorsements – that causes a lot of problems with the old style of thinking.”

While open rebellion by sports stars is seldom seen, one of the best known cases also came in table tennis – He Zhili, who later became the Japanese national champion Chire Koyama.

She was a star in China but did the unthinkable and defected to arch-rival Japan, claiming that she had resisted an order to lose a 1987 world title clash to a Chinese team-mate.

Swimmer Sun Yang fell out with authorities over his relationship with an air hostess, and he was also banned after his involvement in a car accident while driving without a licence.

Ning Zetao, another of China’s top swimmers, was kicked off the national team in February for signing sponsorship deals without official consent.

Badminton great Lin Dan risked the wrath of his handlers by dating team-mate Xie Xingfang –
now his wife – despite such relationships being forbidden.

Grand Slam wins

Play

The biggest name to break free of the system is Li Na, who won Asia’s first two Grand Slam tennis singles titles before she retired in 2014.

The outspoken Li hit success late in her career after she made the tough decision to go it alone with her own coaching set-up and organising her own sponsorship.

“It still staggers me, given how successful she was, why they have not allowed it more and why they persist with the fear of losing control and earnings,” said Dreyer.

Given China’s success in table tennis, top players are household names and the “Chengdu Three” have sparked much debate and speculation, trending on social media for several days.

“Only China’s sports administration can beat the Chinese table tennis team,” quipped one user on China’s Twitter-style Weibo, in a comment that was later deleted.

Reflecting the level of interest, the state-aligned Global Times newspaper published a lengthy analysis of the table tennis row.

“While the recent protest exposed discontent with the nationalised sports system, there is no denying that in ping pong at least, that system has an undeniable record of success,” said the article, praising it as “a well-oiled machine”.

But it also conceded there was “unprecedented outcry and anger towards the nationalised sports system that places collectivism first”.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School is offering its best thinking for mid-career Indian professionals

The HBX online learning initiative, which offers a diverse and relevant mix of courses, is helping professionals advance their careers

Moving from early professional life to a mid-career phase comes with vast changes. One realizes that roles aren’t always set in stone, and much depends on carving your own role and path ahead. Often, responsibilities shift from areas of core technical expertise to broader areas such as strategy, management and revenue. One is no longer expected to ‘perform tasks’, but to ‘set’, ‘lead’ and ‘drive’. At this stage, professionals can feel ill-equipped or sometimes just unsure. Furthering one’s education can bridge this gap, providing the skills and the cross-functional knowledge needed to step up.

Participating in a residential management program means taking a sabbatical – a challenging proposition at this stage of the career. Additionally, there’s a very real opportunity cost of forgoing your income for the period while paying for the education. For self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs, it may be altogether impossible to halt business or move cities.

HBX, the online learning initiative of Harvard Business School (HBS), provides business education to meet exactly these needs, while solving for the constraints of location and time. A variety of self-paced management courses, built on the tenets of the innovative HBS classroom pedagogy, offer an immersive and challenging learning experience through its interactive online learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform provides opportunities for, and organically supports, peer learning and knowledge-sharing across a global network.

HBX Platform | Real-time Map View Shows Profiles of 'Classmates' Across the Globe
HBX Platform | Real-time Map View Shows Profiles of 'Classmates' Across the Globe

Is ‘business knowledge’ required?

For mid-level professionals, who have typically spent 5-10 years in a specific industry and developed skills in a core discipline, the next level of growth demands familiarity with many other aspects of business – strategy, operations, negotiation, and finance to name some. Individual contributors need to develop a more generalist approach to make better business decisions.

For example, when a mid-level doctor or healthcare professional working for a hospital transitions to a senior or leadership role in hospital management, she needs to be able to make decisions, weighing multiple aspects, for several functions of the organization. This requires skills such as interpreting data, studying the market landscape and developing differentiated offerings, understanding the financial implications of operational decisions and analyzing pricing and consumer behavior. If she is comfortable with business concepts and armed with the right tools, she can drive better operational performance and profitability, as well as enhance patient experience at the hospital. This ultimately leads to achieving both individual and business growth.

As Nupur Kohli, Doctor and Healthcare Entrepreneur (and an award winning TEDx speaker from Netherlands), who participated in the HBX programme says, “As a medical doctor, I never received a business education. However, in healthcare it is very relevant and important to have business knowledge, especially if one at some point wants to start their own practice. I now have a better insight into how a business should function and with that, I also better understand the business aspects of a medical practice or hospital.”

This extends across industries. For example, an IT professional working for a tech company could help his organization develop innovative ideas and diversify revenue sources by developing a more holistic view of the business and its services.

Active learning from a rich virtual platform  

HBX facilitates a holistic understanding of business through courses that are designed for real-world problem-solving, active and social learning. These courses are delivered through an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’. Students watch short, highly produced videos with professors and industry experts, and utilize innovative interactive tools to deepen their learning of the course concepts.

Instead of starting with theory, HBX participants start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Working professionals find it instantly relatable and easier to apply learnings to their immediate contexts.

Says past HBX participant Aravind Sivashankara, Assistant General Manager, Product Development, at Flytxt, India (a big data analytics software products company), “One of the most insightful components of this course was the detailed case studies on other companies that had similar challenges. I can use the concepts directly in my day-to-day job. Concepts like “jobs to be done” can be directly applied in building product roadmaps, product specifications for new products, and in creating marketing collaterals. Concepts such as “RPP” (Resources, Processes & Priorities) are evergreen and can be directly applied in competitive profiling and strategic planning.”

Questions, based on case studies, can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other. The social learning aspect brings forth perspectives and insights from other participants with diverse backgrounds who are working in different markets and industries. For professionals, this is a significant difference from learning on the job. They imbibe learnings from contexts different from theirs and are exposed to things that they may not discover on their own.

Programs Offered Today 

HBX currently offers a variety of programs such as CORe (Credential of Readiness), which consists of three courses – Business Analytics, Economics for Managers and Financial Accounting – Negotiation Mastery, Leading with Finance and Disruptive Strategy. The HBX portfolio is growing, and new courses will be added in the coming months.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks. The courses are flexible, allowing participants to study on their own schedules while meeting regular weekly deadlines. The deadlines ensure that the cohort remains on roughly the same schedule, facilitating the social aspect of learning.

Upon successful completion of the courses, students will receive a Certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School. They will also be invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus.

Interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15-minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team