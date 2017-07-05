indian sport

From Siliguri’s tea gardens to Paris, India’s girls’ rugby team is covering more than just miles

A group of 12 girls is set to represent India at the Rugby Sevens Under-18 girls’ event at the Paris World Games between July 8-9.

by 
Image credit: Scroll Photo

Rugby is not a popular sport in India, but it is handing girls in remote pockets of the eastern part of the country a purpose in life and helping them surpass societal inequities that dog the gender in most parts of the country.

From the tea gardens in Siliguri to a village in Odisha, the physically taxing game of rugby is attracting a number of young girls who are ready to get their hands dirty while getting into the rough and tumble of it all.

On Thursday, a few of them will transcend all such hurdles and get a chance to represent their country in an international tournament. Twelve players, most of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds will travel to France and represent India at the Rugby Sevens Under-18 event at the Paris World Games.

For 17-year-old Sumitra Nayak – captain of India’s junior rugby team – Paris was just a dream. Hailing from a village in Odisha to becoming the captain of the Indian team has not been an easy one. Nayak was a toddler when her father abandoned her family. Her mother was left with three children to bring up. Life has been tough but Nayak doesn’t regret any bit of it.

“In my family, I have a younger brother and a younger sister along with my mother. My father abandoned us and got married to someone else. Then, we shifted to Bhubaneswar where my mother used to work as a maid.”

However, when Nayak was 10, she did meet her father and that was the last time ever. “I met my father for the first time when I was 10. My mother said no when I asked her if I could go see him. But, then I did get to meet him. He worked as a labourer back then,” said Nayak.

Rugby happened in 2008 and since then Nayak has never looked back. Paris isn’t her first trip abroad. Nayak flew to England to play in the under-14 Rugby championships at the Allianz Park.

Sumitra Nayak
Sumitra Nayak

Rugby in the tea gardens

However, the same cannot be said for the five girls from West Bengal who will be travelling abroad for the first time. Their passports had arrived just last week.

For Rima Oraon, Lachmi Oraon, Punam Oraon, Sandhya Rai and Suman Oraon, Rugby was a sport they had to play without their families knowing. Their parents work in the tea gardens, in a village where a herd of elephants often drop by. Belonging to Saraswatipur, near Siliguri these group of teenagers, however, fought the odds to play the sport.

The conservative approach of rural life in India was the main hurdle.

“Initially, we didn’t tell our parents that we are going to train for rugby. It was only later they found out that we are playing a sport which they didn’t even understand. They stopped us from playing the sport. Some said it is not good because we wear small dresses,” said Lachmi.

Some villagers even thought that the people who taught these girls rugby would eventually sell them.

“Once during a club game we had to travel to Odisha, so then people said that ‘these people will sell you by luring you and promising you to take you out of this place’. It was only after we started playing in district then state level competitions that we could convince them that we are not cheating them. We have been playing rugby for four years now,” said Sandhya.

However, once winning trophies became a habit the villagers realised their folly. “The thinking has changed. The villagers who used to make fun of us when we came back winning tournaments by questioning us, ‘where did you purchase the trophy and medals from?’ This cannot be for real. I am sure you are doing all this to show off. They are the same people who take pride in our achievements today,” said Suman.

From left: Suman Oraon, Lachmi Oraon, Rima Oraon, Punam Oraon and Sandhya Rai.
From left: Suman Oraon, Lachmi Oraon, Rima Oraon, Punam Oraon and Sandhya Rai.

The Eiffel tower

Now all they can think about is playing the sport they love in Paris. “We have only heard about the Eiffel Tower,” said Punam.

“In Paris I know about this big tower that everyone has told to see. I don’t know the name but I will definitely go and see it. I have seen it on television and I am eager to see it. It was my dream. I play and study. With Rugby I get to travel also and meet foreigners also. I get to learn a lot of from the exposure I get,” said Nayak.

“I will get something I like for my mother and I will get a lot of chocolates for my brother and sister.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.