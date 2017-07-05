Indian hockey

No smoke without fire: Why Hockey India League could soon be history

With many franchises in limbo, the future of HIL is bleak.

by 

Field hockey’s chief money-spinner, the Hockey India League (HIL), may not see light of the day from 2018 onwards. It’s not confirmed yet, but wrinkles of worry have already made their appearance on the faces of players, who will be most critically hit, besides the sport itself.

While none of those involved in the HIL – Hockey India (HI), franchises or the players – are ready to come on record to confirm the development, some of them have told The Field that it can’t be ruled out that the league could be on its way out.

The biggest roadblock in saving the five-editions-old HIL is the disinterest of some of the franchises, who haven’t earned anything out of it, and amid their own financial turmoil want to scrap their respective teams.

Three franchises in limbo

Topping that list are two outfits from north India – the Jaypee Group-owned Punjab Warriors and the Wave Group’s Delhi Waveriders.

It has been learnt that the Warriors only dragged themselves into the 2017 edition and are almost certain to make an exit. But one of the Jaypee officials, Inderjit Vinayak, refused to make any statement until any decision is arrived at.

“We haven’t yet met either internally or with Hockey India. So I am not in a position to make any comment at this stage on the issue,” Vinayak, who was overseeing the 2016 HIL champions earlier this season, said.

However, another source close to the Warriors’s team management admitted that there’s trouble brewing for HIL. “There’s nothing official about the news (of HIL’s shutdown), but I can tell you there is no smoke without fire.”

The Waveriders’s camp, according to media reports, have already had a meeting with HI and have two-weeks’ time to arrive at a decision. They are reportedly studying the HIL policy before making any official statement.

The Delhi franchise won the 2014 edition of the HIL.

Also in limbo is the Sahara Group over their ownership of two teams – the Uttar Pradesh Wizards and Ranchi Rays. Though none of their officials were ready to make a comment, sources said they may limit their association with just one of the two teams.

Contrary to some of the reports, a few of the players and franchise officials confirmed to The Field that all the payments until the 2017 season have been made. A fresh players’ auction is slated for September, but it will only be clear after the HIL meeting scheduled for later this month.

The effect of Hockey Pro League

From January 2019, FIH’s new global tournament – the Hockey Pro League – will commence with nine men and women international teams. The first milestone in FIH president Narinder Batra’s ‘Hockey Revolution’ will in effect leave no room for the HIL. But it will happen a year early for reasons unrelated to the Pro League is what worries the game and its stakeholders.

The Pro League will run from January to June every year with teams playing on home-and-away basis. Clubbing that with other international tours and tournaments, it will hardly leave any window for the HIL.

Massive loss for the players

It was the HIL, which began in 2013, that gave the sport and players new hope. They became millionaires, which had never happened before. “I have never earned this much for playing one month of hockey,” former Australia captain Jamie Dwyer once famously said.

Germany captain Moritz Fuerste broke the $100,000 barrier at the 2015 auction, where Indian striker Akashdeep Singh earned a whopping $84,000. In comparison to cricket, these are minuscule figures, but unheard of in hockey circles.

“Through HIL most of the international players are earning in millions. It will be a big blow to us if the league is dumped, more so for domestic Indian players who rely on the league earnings to fund their career. Some of the foreign stars use the money earned from HIL to continue their studies and things like that. It will be a huge loss to all of us,” one of the prominent Indian players told The Field.

What about the Bengaluru franchise

JSW bagged the rights for Bengaluru franchise for the upcoming HIL season, but if the league is dumped, the organization supporting Indian sports in a big way may ironically not hit the HIL turf at all.

There could be another scenario that the 2018 edition goes ahead with five teams, assuming just one out of Jaypee Punjab Warriors and Delhi Waveriders decide to pull out, but if both do, a four-team league will neither be viable nor logical.

Not long ago hockey survived International Olympic Committee’s chopping block, when the IOC clubbed the sport along with a few others to be offloaded from the list of Olympic sports. But as things stand, HIL may not be so lucky and go on to join the Premier Hockey League in the sport’s history books.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.