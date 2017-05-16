Wimbledon 2017

A player should not go on court if he knows he will not finish, says Roger Federer

The Swiss ace and Novak Djokovic had easy passages to the second round after their opponents withdrew midway after suffering injuries.

Image credit: Reuters

Roger Federer pleaded with Grand Slams not to be panicked into reducing matches to best-of-three sets after injured players were accused of taking the money and running on Tuesday.

Federer reached the Wimbledon second round when Alexandr Dolgopolov quit when trailing 6-3, 3-0 after just 43 minutes on Centre Court complaining of an ankle injury.

Earlier, title rival Novak Djokovic booked his second round spot in just 40 minutes when Martin Klizan, suffering from a calf injury, retired at 6-3, 2-0 down.

It meant that the Centre Court crowd had seen just 83 minutes of action involving the two men who have won 10 Wimbledon titles between them. “I feel for the crowd,” said Federer. “They’re there to watch good tennis.”

Seven men have retired from the first round – on Monday, Victor Troicki quit after just 20 minutes. That brief stay was beaten on Tuesday when Serb compatriot Janko Tipsaervic quit his match after 15 minutes.

First round losers all receive £35,000 ($45,220). There is a rule on the main ATP Tour, but not at the Slams, that an injured player can give up his place to a ‘lucky loser’ from qualifying while keeping the prize money.

The thinking behind the move is to preserve the integrity of a tournament and prevent fans from feeling short-changed. But Federer does not want to see the Slams opt for the best-of-three sets format rather than the traditional best-of-five.

‘Give up their spot’

Federer is bidding for a record eighth Wimbledon title.“I hope it doesn’t happen. But I believe that more players clearly would finish their matches,” he said.

“A player should not go on court if he knows he should not finish. The question is, did they truly believe they were going to finish. If they did, I think it’s okay that they walk on court. Otherwise, I feel they should give up the spot.

“The ATP has adjusted its rule. Maybe the slams should have a look at what they could do for the players to make it just a little bit easier.”

Federer believes that players who insist on competing in the first round despite obvious physical ailments should not necessarily be damned. “For some, they just want to be out there because they feel like miracles happen: maybe the other guy retires, or maybe the other guy is carrying an injury.

“If I win, I have a day off, maybe I will feel better on Thursday. All these things play into the equation as well. Don’t forget those things as well. Could be rain, come back the next day. You never know what the player’s motives are.”

Djokovic said he backed the ATP rule being used at the Slams but also refused to criticise opponents who fail to finish. “If you walk out on the Centre Court, there is a responsibility. I’m sure they tried their best, but it is what it is,” said the Serb.

America’s John Isner said players owed it to the fans to stay and fight on court for as long as possible. “If it’s excruciating pain, okay, you can’t play,” said Isner who famously played an 11-hour match spread over three days to beat Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon seven years ago.

“If something is tweaked here or there and you feel like you can give it a decent go without hurting yourself, I think they should stay out there and I think you owe it to the fans.

Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic insisted that with $8 million won in his career, he didn’t need to play for the £35,000 he earned for quitting his match when 5-0 down against Jared Donaldson.

“I know the Wimbledon Centre Court didn’t get their money’s worth today. That’s for sure.”

He said he was given the all-clear by doctors to play despite suffering searing pain in his hamstring. “Lots of players fight through Challengers to get to the main draw of a Slam. They have to pay coaches and their teams,” said Tipsarevic.

“They get the chance to earn £35,000 and I don’t think anyone has the right to judge them because the same guy may then go on to a Challenger and make just 300 euros.”

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

