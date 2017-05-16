Wimbledon 2017

Five matches to watch on day three of Wimbledon

Andy Murray, Venus Williams and Rafael Nadal will take the court on day three of the Championships.

Murray faces dreaded Dustin

Defending champion Andy Murray faces the freewheeling Dustin Brown, whose unorthodox serve-and-volley style caught out Rafael Nadal at the same stage two years ago. The British world number one is lacking match practice but should have more than enough to beat the 97-ranked dreadlocked German. However, the gangly Brown’s unpredictable playing makes him a treacherous second round opponent.

Head-to-head: Murray leads 1-0

Venus looks to put tears behind her

Five-time champion Venus Williams is trying to concentrate on tennis against the backdrop of the impending legal action she faces back home in the United States over a fatal car crash. But the 37-year-old veteran, devastated by the incident, broke down in tears in her post-match press conference on Monday when the subject came up. Her second round opponent on Court One is Chinese rising star Wang Qiang. Williams beat Wang in straight sets in the French Open first round in May in their only previous encounter.

Head-to-head: Williams leads 1-0

Nadal faces Young

Rafael Nadal must fancy his chances of winning a third Wimbledon title this time out after securing a historic 10th French Open crown last month. He clocked up his 850th career victory as he cruised through his first round match on Monday and next faces Donald Young of the United States, the world number 43, in the third match up on Centre Court. “I haven’t had many matches on grass for the last few years, but I had some positive feelings,” said Nadal, who missed last year’s tournament with a wrist injury.

Head-to-head: Nadal leads 2-0

Konta eyes Vekic revenge

Less than three weeks ago, Johanna Konta was denied a grass-court title when Donna Vekic beat the British number one in the Nottingham final. Now they meet again with the stakes even higher in the second round in the opening match on Centre Court. World number seven Konta defeated Hsieh Su-Wei in her opener and is looking to make the last 32 of her home Grand Slam for the first time. To do so, she will have to find a way to see off Croatian world number 58 Vekic, who insists all the pressure is on Konta. “Maybe I will have a chance in that she will feel more pressure than me, especially on Centre Court. I don’t have much to lose,” Vekic said.

Head-to-head: 1-1

Schedule switch suits Azarenka

Having to wait around all day to play her first round match on Monday against CiCi Bellis was a real pain for Victoria Azarenka, who would rather have spent the down time at home with her baby son Leo. Two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka, playing her first major since giving birth in December, eventually got on court late in the day and slogged through a three-set victory, but she criticised the All England Club’s decision not to give her a scheduled slot. The organisers appear to have listened as the former world number one’s second round match against Russian 15th seed Elena Vesnina is first up on Court Three.

Head-to-head: Azarenka leads 7-0

