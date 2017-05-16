Wimbledon 2017

Wimbledon, Day two highlights: Injuries, Tomic's commitment issues and Federer-Djokovic's free pass

Much to the fans’ dismay, the former champions’ matches lasted less than hour.

by 
Image credit: Reuters

While they were no major upsets in day two of Wimbledon, some of the supporters might have felt hard done by as former champions Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s games lasted just 43 and 40 minutes respectively – their opponents pulled out midway through the game after suffering injuries.

There was also Bernard Tomic and his fall from grace signed, sealed and delivered through his candid comments about not finding the motivation to play at the highest level, post his first round exit. Meanwhile, 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic also looked in solid touch as he dispatched German Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 6-2, 7-6.

It was rather straightforward inn the women’s draw too with top seed Angelique Kerber and another favourite, Karolina Pliskova sailing through to the next round.

Mom-to-be Mandy Minella’s commitment

While Tomic couldn’t be bothered and came close to feigning injury to withdraw from his game, Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella showed how much it means for a pro to playing in the lawns of Wimbledon.

Minella is four and a half months pregnant and despite losing 6-1, 6-1 to Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone, she caught the eye of fans and pundits alike. “Wimbledon is my last tournament this season,” Minella, whose baby is due by the end of this year, said. She is done yet. Minella is also due to play women’s doubles with Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

Another day, another set of records tumble

Roger Federer began his campaign for a record eighth Wimbledon title with ease on Tuesday when opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov quit with an injury in the second set.

Third seed Federer was 6-3, 3-0 ahead when the Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov retired from the first round match on Centre Court with an ankle injury after just 43 minutes. However, the Swiss hit his 10,000th career ace in the eighth game of the first set, becoming only the third man in history to do so.

The win also gave Federer his 85th Wimbledon win, becoming the first man in history to do so after going past Jimmy Connors’ record.

Kerber labours, Pliskova lives up to favourite billing

World No.1 Angelique Kerber kicked off her bid to return to the Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Irina Falconi but the German was far from impressive. Kerber comes into the tournament on the back of a wretched clay court season, which culminated in an embarrassing first round loss to Ekaterina Makarova.

However, world No.3 Pliskova endured no such problems and was at consummate ease against Evgeniya Rodin to win 6-1, 6-4 in just 71 minutes during her first round match. Pliskova will face Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova in the last 64.

I’m bored, get me out of here

What does one make out of Tomic’s comments? There were a handful of former players and commentators who were concerned for the Australian’s mental health. However, the 24-year-old drew a lot of flak. Martina Navratilova came down heavily on Tomic, even telling him to “find another job” as she thought he disrespected the game and the fans who pay good money.

“I couldn’t care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round. To me, everything is the same. I’m going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won’t have to work again,” Tomic said.

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash warned Tomic that he was running the risk of jeopardizing Australia’s legacy, “He can do a lot worse than that to ruin the image that we’ve created,” Cash said.

Quotable quotes

  • “Well, he’s introduced me to a lot of ‘80s rock bands, which before I wasn’t quite familiar with. I keep having to remind him I was born in ‘91,” Coco Vandeweghe on new coach Pat Cash, the 1987 champion.
  • The only word I’ve got for it now is ‘wow’. It is something that I have dreamed of since I was a little girl. I cannot even comprehend how someone can say it’s boring at Wimbledon. I think it’s the best place to play in the world,” Britain’s Katie Boulter on Tomic’s comments. 
  • “I feel like I’m talking to like Lloyd’s of London or something. Jesus,” Sloane Stephens on media’s inquisitiveness on her stress fracture.
  • “I’ve had enough match play in Eastbourne,” Djokovic is not complaining despite his match with Klizan ending in just 40 minutes.

Number crunching

7 – match points saved by Australia’s Arina Rodionova in her three-set win over 16th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. It was also a first ever Slam main draw win for the qualifier.

85 – record number of match wins for Federer, going past the previous best of 84 which he shared with Jimmy Connors.

1,085 – the ranking of Britain’s James Ward, the lowest in the men’s tournament.

10,000 – Federer passed the 10,000 mark for career aces in his win against Alexandr Dolgopolov. Only Ivo Karlovic and Goran Ivanisevic have hit more.

(With inputs from AFP)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
