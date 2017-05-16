Wimbledon 2017

Wimbledon: New mum Victoria Azarenka wants more help for tennis mothers

The 27-year-old believes the women’s tour should provide more on-site facilities for players with children, pointing out that the ATP has nurseries.

by 
Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP

Victoria Azarenka has called on WTA chiefs to provide more support for players who return to the tour after having children.

Azarenka stepped up her bid to become the first mother to win Wimbledon in 37 years as the former world number one defeated Russian 15th seed Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3 in the second round on Wednesday.

In her first Grand Slam since taking a year off to have her first child in December, the 27-year-old Belarusian hopes to become the first mother to lift the Wimbledon women’s singles trophy since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.

Azarenka has brought her son Leo with her to Wimbledon and has her partner and mother around to help.

But she believes it is time the women’s tour provided more on-site facilities for players with children, pointing out that the ATP has nurseries at their tournaments for dads who bring along their kids.

“Yeah, I hope that’s the case. I have been already talking about this point to some of the people in WTA,” Azarenka said.

“I’ll do anything to make that happen, because I think it’s really important.

“The guys do have that luxury of having the nurseries and stuff at every event and I think it’s time for women to have the same benefit.

“I think for women is much more important and harder.”

Only Goolagong, Margaret Court and Kim Clijsters have won a Grand Slam singles title after having a child.

Roger Federer, a seven-time Wimbledon winner, has two sets of twins who are often seen at his matches along with his wife Mirka.

But, asked if she was inspired by Federer’s success while being a father, Azarenka made it clear it is women who put in the hardest work.

“Roger definitely has not inspired me. No disrespect to him, and I think it’s amazing, you know, but it’s a little different for him,” she said with a grin.

Enjoying the journey

Azarenka is one of a growing number of women trying to balance the demands of motherhood with a tennis career.

Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is currently away from the sport preparing to give birth for the first time in September, but the American star hinted she would return to action in the future.

Azarenka has spoken to Williams and Clijsters about the unique demands of being a mum on tour.

“I have talked to Serena and I have talked to Kim, actually. Kim was coming after my practice court and it was just fun to chat,” she said.

“We both agreed it’s the best thing that can happen to you in the world. It’s nice to see some of my colleagues that have children and we have much more in common than just tennis.”

Azarenka, twice a Wimbledon semi-finalist, will play British wild card Heather Watson for a place in the last 16.

Regardless of her performance at Wimbledon, Azarenka’s love of parenthood has given her a new perspective on her career.

“It changed me completely in so many ways. I started to look at so many things in a different way,” she said.

“It’s really fun that I’m able to go home and spend time with my son.

“I just really feel like I’m enjoying myself coming here every day. Enjoying the journey and being able to bring my son here.

“Hopefully in 20 years he’ll be playing here.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.