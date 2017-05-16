Golf

Rory McIlroy ‘quits’ social media after twitter spat with fellow golfer Steve Elkington

The world No 4 responded to Elkington’s tweet that accused McIlroy of being ‘bored playing golf’.

Image credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP

Rory McIlroy has taken himself off social media and publicly revealed his distaste following the tweet clash with Australian-born golfer Steve Elkington.

Elkington tweeted on June 17 that he felt McIlroy was disenchanted with golf and simply going through the motions while pocketing millions.

He is “so bored playing golf... without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank”, Elkington tweeted.

A Twitter spat then followed with McIlroy quickly responding to the 54-year old Houston-based Elkington: “@elkpga More like 200mil... not bad for a ‘bored’ 28 year old... plenty more where that came from.”

And McIlroy attached to his tweet an image from his Wikipedia profile listing all his achievements.

McIlroy fired back again ‘questioning’ Elkington’s academic background when the Australian began a second tweet with the word ‘New’, a misspelling for ‘Knew’, according to the Northern Ireland star.

McIlroy had spoken about the controversy during the recent Travelers Championship in Connecticut but found himself drawn back to the matter ahead of the Irish Open at Portstewart starting Thursday.

McIlroy has some 3.15 million followers on Twitter but since the clash with Elkington has posted just three tweets and one of those was to congratulate good friend Brook Koepka on winning at Erin Hills.

However, it was not the nature of what was said by the Australian, who has lived most of his life in Houston, but that it was said by a fellow player and also a fellow winner of the PGA Championship.

“It’s not what was said. It was who said it,” said McIlroy.

Good friends

“Anyone that’s been in that environment should realise how hard golf is at times, and I think that’s the thing that got to me more than anything else.

“So, if that was written by a member of the media or something, I could let it slide, because I can sort of say to myself, they don’t really know how it is and they don’t know what you have to deal with.

“But a former player that has won a major and been successful; that’s sort of why it got to me and that’s why I sort of retaliated a little bit.”

The current world number four kick-started the week on Tuesday ahead of his defence of the Irish title night by hosting a Rory Foundation evening in Belfast with special guest, Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola then joined McIlroy, a devout Manchester United follower, on Wednesday as a member of his pro-am team.

“I was good friends with him, and then he picked the City job, so I don’t know,” said McIlroy smiling.

“But no, my relationship with Pep started at The Ryder Cup in 2012. He was there. That was sort of his sabbatical year from management. He loves his golf. He went to the Masters that year. Went to The Ryder Cup. Struck up a bit of a relationship.

“Actually Pep and my dad, basically, walked all three days together and my dad is a huge City fan at that time he was asking, Pep, when are you going to come manage City, and obviously he got his wish four years later I guess. That’s how it started.”

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.