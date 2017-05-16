Despite Mohun Bagan, East Bengal’s demands, no consensus in I-League foreign players' quota issue

A consensus could not be arrived at on the proposal to increase the number of foreigners from five to eight in I-league, prompting the league committee to refer the matter to AIFF’s executive committee for a final decision, PTI reported.
Five clubs, including All India Football Federation vice-president Larsing Ming Sawyan’s Shillong Lajong FC and champions Aizawl FC, Tuesday told the AIFF that they were against introducing eight foreigners, instead of the existing five, in the 2017-18 I-League season.
The suggestion to introduce more foreigners was supported by Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, who feared that they could lose their best players to the ISL as a result of concurrent leagues being run this year.
“Relating to diverse views on number of foreign players to be playing in the League, the committee decided the matter should be referred to the AIFF executive committee for a final decision as it falls under the purview of the AIFF executive committee,” the apex body said in a statement on Wednesday.
One of the recommendations during last week’s I-League clubs meeting was that they be allowed to field five foreign players in a game, including one Asian.
The I-League currently allows teams to register and play a maximum of four foreigners, one of whom must be from an Asian country, in keeping with the Asian Football Confederation’s continental competition rules.
Besides the foreign players quota issue, the committee deliberated on the proposal from various PSUs of conducting an Institutional/Corporate League for the PSUs and corporates, starting from 2017-18 season and unanimously agreed on the proposal to organise the league under the aegis of AIFF, subject to all expenses being borne by the participating teams.
It was decided that the format and timing of the proposed Super Cup/Champions Cup be finalised after reviewing the calendar of the SAFF Championships to be held in Bangladesh in 2018, and further discussions with Football Sports Development Ltd, organisers of ISL.
The committee also approved the allocation of funds to I-League clubs. A travel subsidy of Rs 50 lakhs per club was agreed upon with a special subsidy of Rs 20 lakhs per club.
A central marketing expenditure of Rs 1 crore will be borne by AIFF, subject to the clubs submitting their local marketing plan to the sport’s parent body before AIFF placing the central marketing expenditure to the finance committee.
A task force was formed to oversee operation, marketing and promotion of the I-League 2017-18. The meeting was chaired by AIFF senior vice-president Subrata Dutta.