Wimbledon 2017

From Roger Federer to Angelique Kerber: Five matches to watch on Day 4 at Wimbledon

After the disappointment of Federer’s first round match, Day 4 holds a lot of promise.

by 
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON. Image credit: GLYN KIRK / AFP

Five second round matches to watch at Wimbledon on Thursday:

Rested Federer in the groove

After spending just 43 minutes on Centre Court before the injured Alexandr Dolgopolov pulled out of their first round clash, Roger Federer returns to action against Serbian world number 79 Dusan Lajovic.

Federer, bidding to win Wimbledon for a record eighth time, was in fine fettle against Dolgopolov, racing into a 6-3, 3-0 lead before the unexpectedly early finish.

A withdrawal wasn’t the most satisfying way to secure a record 85th match win at Wimbledon, but the 35-year-old, who hopes to become the tournament’s oldest male champion, will have enjoyed the extra rest before his first ever meeting with Lajovic.

Head to head: First meeting

Kerber eyes revival

World number one Angelique Kerber takes on Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens as she looks to build on an encouraging straight sets victory over US qualifier Irina Falconi in the first round.

Kerber was beaten by Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final last year and, with the US star absent, she is among the favourites to make it back to the title match despite a rocky run in 2017.

If the German, winner of the Australian and US Opens last year, is looking for good omens, she came from a set down to knock Flipkens out of Wimbledon in their last meeting three years ago.

Head to head: Kerber leads 2-0

First test for Djokovic

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic is first up on Court One against Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic in what will be his first proper test at Wimbledon this year.

The Serbian second seed was leading 6-3, 2-0 against Martin Klizan when the Slovak retired after just 40 minutes on Centre Court on Tuesday.

However, it was the kind of trouble-free first round Djokovic would have been hoping for after the most turbulent period of his career, the 12-time major winner losing in the Australian Open second round and the French Open quarter-finals.

Head-to-head: First meeting

Del Potro, Gulbis in duel of struggling stars

2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro faces Ernests Gulbis in a battle of the two of the sport’s great unfulfilled talents. Del Potro was pushed to the brink of retirement last year after three wrist surgeries but surged back to help Argentina win a maiden Davis Cup title.

Del Potro was a semi-finalist in 2013. Gulbis made the top 10 in 2014 in the year he made the French Open semi-finals, beating Federer on the way. The Latvian’s opening round win was his first on tour in 13 months, a slump which has seen his ranking sink to 589.

Head-to-head: Del Potro leads 4-2

Pliskova v comeback queen Rybarikova

– Karolina Pliskova is one of the favourites for the title in the absence of Serena Williams and following the defeat of Petra Kvitova. The tall Czech is bidding to make the third round for the first time.

Thursday’s opponent Magdalena Rybarikova, a former world number 31, missed seven months after undergoing knee and wrist injuries which saw her ranking slip to 453. But she came into Wimbledon with two titles on grass at Surbiton and Ilkley.

Head-to-head: First meeting

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.