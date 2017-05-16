Wimbledon: Two-time champion Petra Kvitova goes down to Madison Brengle in second round

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova, the bookmakers’ title favourite, lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 to Madison Brengle of the United States on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

Kvitova, playing in her second Grand Slam since recovering from a terrifying knife attack in her home, needed medical assistance during the third set.

“I just could not breathe, and I was feeling a bit sick,” the Czech 11th seed said.

“I felt like an animal. But a very slow animal.”

“That sometimes happens. But, yeah, unfortunately it happened at Wimbledon, which is not nice.

“But she still played what she could. She hit everything back. It was just tough for me to still have the energy to put it back and play my aggressive game.” she said.

Despite her disappointment, Kvitova said she was relieved that this stage of her comeback was over.

“I’m glad it’s over, actually. I mean, it was really tough, and I feel just really empty right now,” she explained.

“I know my body, it’s not great, but mentally I’m really glad that it’s over. It was a kind of fairy tale, but on the other hand it was very tough.

“I just need to, you know, look forward and look to the future how everything will be, be focusing on the next tournaments. I wish I was playing longer here, for sure. But on the other hand, I have time to get prepared for everything what will be coming next.”

Kvitova was undone by 50 unforced errors during the match on Court Two against her 27-year-old opponent who is ranked a modest 95th in the world.

Brengle, who has the distinction of being the only player to have beaten Serena Williams in 2017, will face French 21st seed Caroline Garcis for a spot in the last 16.

Konta powers past Vekic

Britain’s Johanna Konta reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time Wednesday with a 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 10-8 win over Donna Vekic which left her opponent in tears.

The 26-year-old Konta triumphed after three hours and 10 minutes in the sweltering Centre Court heat and goes on to face Maria Sakkari of Greece for a last-16 spot.

With Heather Watson having also made the last 32, it is the first time since 1986 that two British women have reached the third round at Wimbledon. Vekic, watched by boyfriend Stan Wawrinka, the men’s world number three, was inconsolable in defeat having squandered break points in the 17th game of the deciding set.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in. I feel very fortunate to have come through that,” said Konta, who had lost to the 21-year-old Croatian in the Nottingham grass court final last month. “I overall trusted my game a bit more against her this time. I think the quality of the match today was very high. I’m definitely here with the intention of wanting to be part of the event for the full two weeks.”

Konta fired 55 winners to Vekic’s 42 in the gripping second round clash.