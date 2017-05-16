Wimbledon 2017

Wimbledon: Two-time champion Petra Kvitova goes down to Madison Brengle in second round

The Czech tennis player lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 in a match where she needed medical assistance.

by 
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON. Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova, the bookmakers’ title favourite, lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 to Madison Brengle of the United States on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

Kvitova, playing in her second Grand Slam since recovering from a terrifying knife attack in her home, needed medical assistance during the third set.

“I just could not breathe, and I was feeling a bit sick,” the Czech 11th seed said.

“I felt like an animal. But a very slow animal.”

“That sometimes happens. But, yeah, unfortunately it happened at Wimbledon, which is not nice.

“But she still played what she could. She hit everything back. It was just tough for me to still have the energy to put it back and play my aggressive game.” she said.

Despite her disappointment, Kvitova said she was relieved that this stage of her comeback was over.

“I’m glad it’s over, actually. I mean, it was really tough, and I feel just really empty right now,” she explained.

“I know my body, it’s not great, but mentally I’m really glad that it’s over. It was a kind of fairy tale, but on the other hand it was very tough.

“I just need to, you know, look forward and look to the future how everything will be, be focusing on the next tournaments. I wish I was playing longer here, for sure. But on the other hand, I have time to get prepared for everything what will be coming next.”

Kvitova was undone by 50 unforced errors during the match on Court Two against her 27-year-old opponent who is ranked a modest 95th in the world.

Brengle, who has the distinction of being the only player to have beaten Serena Williams in 2017, will face French 21st seed Caroline Garcis for a spot in the last 16.

Konta powers past Vekic

Britain’s Johanna Konta reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time Wednesday with a 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 10-8 win over Donna Vekic which left her opponent in tears.

The 26-year-old Konta triumphed after three hours and 10 minutes in the sweltering Centre Court heat and goes on to face Maria Sakkari of Greece for a last-16 spot.

With Heather Watson having also made the last 32, it is the first time since 1986 that two British women have reached the third round at Wimbledon. Vekic, watched by boyfriend Stan Wawrinka, the men’s world number three, was inconsolable in defeat having squandered break points in the 17th game of the deciding set.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in. I feel very fortunate to have come through that,” said Konta, who had lost to the 21-year-old Croatian in the Nottingham grass court final last month. “I overall trusted my game a bit more against her this time. I think the quality of the match today was very high. I’m definitely here with the intention of wanting to be part of the event for the full two weeks.”

Konta fired 55 winners to Vekic’s 42 in the gripping second round clash.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.