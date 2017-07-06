Wimbledon 2017

Divij Sharan and Purav Raja win first-ever match at Wimbledon, reach the second round

The Indian duo withstood a stern test from the British-Portuguese team of Kyle Edmund and Joao Sousa.

by 
Image credit: Oli Scarff/ AFP

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan have set their sights on joining the Indian doubles elite by winning their first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

Raja and Sharan ended their long wait for a first victory at the All England Club as they defeated Kyle Edmund and Joao Sousa 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) in a tense first round clash lasting more than three hours.

India has a rich history of doubles success, with Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi winning the Wimbledon men’s doubles crown in 1999.

Rohan Bopanna is a mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, while Sania Mirza has won a host of major titles in women’s and mixed doubles.

“Leander [Paes], Rohan [Bopanna], Mahesh [Bhupathi] and Sania [Mirza], we look up to all of them. In the doubles world unless we win a Slam we aren’t competing with those guys,” Raja said.

“We have a lot to live up to and we have a long way to go until we are in their category. I would take a Grand Slam anywhere, but Wimbledon is big. England is a second home for Indians.

“We have a lot of crowd support and we feel at home here. Wimbledon is big in India and holds that extra special feeling for us.”

After a strong year so far, including a title in Bordeaux and a last-16 appearance at the French Open, Raja and Sharan are hoping to make their breakthrough at the All England Club.

Asked if they could win the title, Sharan said, “That’s what we have been working for.

“Wimbledon is a mecca for tennis. Everyone knows Wimbledon. It’s great coming back here. It’s obviously big.

“Grass is our favourite surface. We’re just really happy to be here and playing the way we are.”

“We’ve been preparing a lot to play under pressure and I think our system holds firm under pressure. We proved that once again,” Raja

“We’ve lost a couple of heart-breakers here before. It’s good to come through. We believe in our system and ourselves. So hopefully we can play our best tennis as the tournament goes further.”

No hype

Like many players on Wednesday, the duo were bugged by an invasion of flying ants during their match, but they managed to keep focused despite the distraction.

“We started off with a lot more but then it calmed down a lot later. I don’t know if they sprayed some pesticide,” Raja said.

“It was strange. but it was such a hot day. We are from India, we are used to a few more strange things coming through.”

In the past, Raja and Sharan have been critical of their lack of fame in India, but now they insist they are happy to stay in the shadows until they earn the spotlight with a major victory.

The 31-year-olds had to dig deep to see off Edmund and Sousa, with the turning point their ice cool play in two tie-breaks.

“We don’t play tennis for respect. We play for ourselves and to do the best for our country,” Raja said.

“If anything comes along that’s great. We feel we deserve what we get.

“At the same time, we aren’t superstars in India. We don’t really expect to be.

“We want the racquet to do the talking, rather than the hype and media. If our results are good enough I’m sure everything will come along.”

Next up for the Indian challengers is a meeting with seventh seeds Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram for a place in the last-16.

“We know Raven and Rajeev pretty well. It will be a tough match. We’ll enjoy our day off and get back to work,” Raja said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.