Germany leapfrogged Brazil and Argentina to move back atop the FIFA rankings released on Thursday thanks to the team winning the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

The world champions beat Chile 1-0 in the Russia-based tournament a year out from the 2018 World Cup to ensure a first return to the top of the rankings in more than two years.

Brazil fall to second and Argentina third, just ahead of European champions Portugal. Copa America champions and the runners-up in the Confederations Cup, Chile, lie at seventh in the table. Meanwhile, India surged to their second highest ranking in their history, jumping to 96th in the table.