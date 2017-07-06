India’s G Lakshmanan qualified for the World Championships after winning gold in the men’s 5000 meter event at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday.

This was India’s second gold of the day after Manpreet Kaur clinched the yellow metal in the women’s shot put event earlier in the day.

G Lakshmanan wins gold in men's 5000m event at #AsianAthleticsChampionship in Bhubaneswar. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2017

In all, India won seven medals. Vikash Gowda opened the account for India with bronze in discus throw. Annu Rani won bronze in the women’s javelin throw event, while Neena V and Nayana James picked up silver and bronze respectively in women’s long jump.

Later, Sanjeevani Jadhav won bronze in the women’s 5000 meter to make it seven.