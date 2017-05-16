Wimbledon 2017

From rampant Rafael Nadal to new favourite Joanna Konta: Five matches to watch out for on Day 5

The Spanish ace takes on 30th seed Karen Khachanov while World No 1 Andy Murray takes on unpredictable Italian Fabio Fognini.

Image credit: Reuters

Five third round matches to watch at Wimbledon on Friday:

Murray, Fognini in battle of dads

Defending champion Andy Murray takes on unpredictable Italian Fabio Fognini in a battle of tennis dads. Murray has a daughter with another child on the way with wife Kim. Fognini has a son, Federico, with former US Open champion Flavia Pennetta. “Baby is good. I’m good, too. I’m feeling really good. Nothing else to say,” said Fognini, the 28th seed, who is trying to reach the last-16 at Wimbledon for the first time. The Italian won the pair’s most recent meeting in Rome in May, but that was on clay.

Head-to-head: Series level 3-3

Azarenka looks to burst British bubble

For the first time in 20 years, Britain has four players in the third round. However, Victoria Azarenka is determined to make sure that Heather Watson goes no further. Azarenka, playing in her first Slam since becoming a mother in December, has never dropped a set to the 102nd-ranked wild card in four meetings. Watson says she’ll prepare for the match by watching TV reality show Love Island.

Head-to-head: Azarenka leads 4-0

Venus facing fan girl Osaka

Five-time champion Venus Williams faces 19-year-old Wimbledon debutant Naomi Osaka on Court One for a place in the last 16. Osaka was not even born when Williams made her All England Club debut 20 years ago but the Japanese starlet hails the influence of Venus and her younger sister. “I don’t think I would have started playing if Venus and Serena weren’t there for me growing up,” the world number 59 said. “I feel like I have been preparing for this my whole life.” Williams, 37, is seeded 10th this time around.

Head-to-head: First meeting

Rampant Nadal chasing third title

Having won his 10th French Open crown without dropping a set last month, Rafael Nadal has made the switch from clay to grass with such ease that his title rivals might be getting a little worried. Nadal, seeded fourth, has made a flawless start to his bid for a third Wimbledon triumph, dispatching John Millman and Donald Young without losing a set.

The Spaniard, who last won Wimbledon in 2010, struggled badly on his previous four visits to the All England Club, losing to a player outside the top 100 on each occasion, but he looks in far more formidable form this time and Russian 30th seed Karen Khachanov is unlikely to stop the bandwagon gathering momentum on Centre Court.

Head to head: First meeting

Konta aims to fulfil favourite tag

Johanna Konta will aim to show she is deserving of the label of new favourite for the Wimbledon crown when the British sixth seed faces Greek world number 101 Maria Sakkari. With two-time champion Petra Kvitova and third seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out, Konta has been installed as the bookmakers’ top candidate to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish. Having battled past Donna Vekic in three gruelling sets in round two, Konta can reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time if she chops down Sakkari, an emerging young talent who was kicked out of karate class as child.

Head to head: First meeting

