Mohun Bagan could have been in the ISL if a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders had gone through

Talks were at an advanced stage with even a draft Memorandum of Understanding circulated between the two last year, but the deal did not ultimately happen.

Image credit: AFC Cup/Twitter

Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan could have been a part of the Indian Super League if talks between them and Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders last year had worked out.

That talks between the two parties had reached an advanced stage can be gauged by the fact that a Memorandum of Understanding had been prepared by the two parties in November 2016. The Field is in possession of that MOU.

As per the terms of the MOU, the Knight Riders were interested in fielding a team in the ISL, in collaboration with Mohun Bagan by “combining mutual resources and capabilities for achieving enhanced synergies”.

A background of discontent

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have been at loggerheads with the All India Football Federation and the ISL organisers over the treatment meted out to the two legacy clubs in Indian football. The clubs had been arguing that they had to be given a few concessions given their rich history and contribution to Indian football.

It is learnt that communication between KKR and Bagan was facilitated by Football Sports Development Limited, the organisers of the ISL. However, despite several meetings between the two bodies last year, they could not arrive at an agreement reportedly because Mohun Bagan were not willing to accept the Knight Riders’ terms regarding changes to their branding and identity.

Ultimately, neither Mohun Bagan, nor East Bengal joined the ISL this year. East Bengal picked up the bid document and were in initial talks with Tata Group for a collaboration but they did not proceed further as the club was not keen on any collaboration and hence did not submit a bid.

While it was reported that the two Kolkata giants had refused to pay the franchise fees required to play in the ISL, a report in Goal stated that both clubs had opted not to join the ISL on principle.

JSW-owned Bengaluru FC and Tata Steel ultimately won the bid for two new ISL teams this season.

KKR would have taken care of Mohun Bagan’s debts

According to the agreement, Bagan would, whenever called for, make available to Knight Riders its technical expertise and sporting resources to support any kind of ISL bid KKR would make. The club would also make available its football playing field and training facilities for use by the franchise team players.

In terms of branding rights, Mohun Bagan would assign its branding and intellectual property rights to KKR with the term “Mohun Bagan” featuring in any name or signage, though with some prefix or suffix at the discretion of the Knight Riders.

The IPL club also stated that they would not alter or modify the design, component and colour scheme of the MB logo but the corresponding clause also noted, “The brand logo Mohun Bagan including its colour scheme may not strictly apply in respect of the jerseys worn by the franchisee team, although retaining the essence of the century-old Mohun Bagan jersey should considered wherever possible”.

Interestingly, as per Clause 13 of the MOU, KKR also agreed to acquire and take over Mohun Bagan’s existing loans and debts of Rs 5 crore and repay the amount back with interest. The clause reads:

“Knight Riders recognizes that Mohun Bagan has had to invest substantial sums of money for developing and maintaining the reputation of its nationally acclaimed sporting Club. Hence, after execution of the comprehensive license agreement envisaged herein Knight Riders will acquire and take over the liability of Mohun Bagan in respect of the latter’s existing loans and debts to the extent of Rs.5,00,00,000/- (Rupees five crores only) and shall become responsible for full repayment to the lender or financier the principal sum of Rs.5,00,00,000/- together with interest thereon from the inception of the loan or finance, as also any penalty, fee or charge applicable to the relevant loan transaction, and abide by the terms and conditions of the loan or finance agreement which may have been entered into by Mohun Bagan.”  

There is a footnote at the end of the clause which says it may be redrafted due to further negotiation.

When contacted, Mohun Bagan’s assistant secretary Srinjoy Bose told The Field, “Mohun Bagan were very much in favour of the deal going through but due to certain unknown reasons, it did not happen”. Officials at the FSDL and the Kolkata Knight Riders were unavailable for comment.

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.