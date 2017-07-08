Mohun Bagan could have been in the ISL if a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders had gone through

Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan could have been a part of the Indian Super League if talks between them and Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders last year had worked out.

That talks between the two parties had reached an advanced stage can be gauged by the fact that a Memorandum of Understanding had been prepared by the two parties in November 2016. The Field is in possession of that MOU.

As per the terms of the MOU, the Knight Riders were interested in fielding a team in the ISL, in collaboration with Mohun Bagan by “combining mutual resources and capabilities for achieving enhanced synergies”.

A background of discontent

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have been at loggerheads with the All India Football Federation and the ISL organisers over the treatment meted out to the two legacy clubs in Indian football. The clubs had been arguing that they had to be given a few concessions given their rich history and contribution to Indian football.

It is learnt that communication between KKR and Bagan was facilitated by Football Sports Development Limited, the organisers of the ISL. However, despite several meetings between the two bodies last year, they could not arrive at an agreement reportedly because Mohun Bagan were not willing to accept the Knight Riders’ terms regarding changes to their branding and identity.

Ultimately, neither Mohun Bagan, nor East Bengal joined the ISL this year. East Bengal picked up the bid document and were in initial talks with Tata Group for a collaboration but they did not proceed further as the club was not keen on any collaboration and hence did not submit a bid.

While it was reported that the two Kolkata giants had refused to pay the franchise fees required to play in the ISL, a report in Goal stated that both clubs had opted not to join the ISL on principle.

JSW-owned Bengaluru FC and Tata Steel ultimately won the bid for two new ISL teams this season.

KKR would have taken care of Mohun Bagan’s debts

According to the agreement, Bagan would, whenever called for, make available to Knight Riders its technical expertise and sporting resources to support any kind of ISL bid KKR would make. The club would also make available its football playing field and training facilities for use by the franchise team players.

In terms of branding rights, Mohun Bagan would assign its branding and intellectual property rights to KKR with the term “Mohun Bagan” featuring in any name or signage, though with some prefix or suffix at the discretion of the Knight Riders.

The IPL club also stated that they would not alter or modify the design, component and colour scheme of the MB logo but the corresponding clause also noted, “The brand logo Mohun Bagan including its colour scheme may not strictly apply in respect of the jerseys worn by the franchisee team, although retaining the essence of the century-old Mohun Bagan jersey should considered wherever possible”.

Interestingly, as per Clause 13 of the MOU, KKR also agreed to acquire and take over Mohun Bagan’s existing loans and debts of Rs 5 crore and repay the amount back with interest. The clause reads:

“Knight Riders recognizes that Mohun Bagan has had to invest substantial sums of money for developing and maintaining the reputation of its nationally acclaimed sporting Club. Hence, after execution of the comprehensive license agreement envisaged herein Knight Riders will acquire and take over the liability of Mohun Bagan in respect of the latter’s existing loans and debts to the extent of Rs.5,00,00,000/- (Rupees five crores only) and shall become responsible for full repayment to the lender or financier the principal sum of Rs.5,00,00,000/- together with interest thereon from the inception of the loan or finance, as also any penalty, fee or charge applicable to the relevant loan transaction, and abide by the terms and conditions of the loan or finance agreement which may have been entered into by Mohun Bagan.”

There is a footnote at the end of the clause which says it may be redrafted due to further negotiation.

When contacted, Mohun Bagan’s assistant secretary Srinjoy Bose told The Field, “Mohun Bagan were very much in favour of the deal going through but due to certain unknown reasons, it did not happen”. Officials at the FSDL and the Kolkata Knight Riders were unavailable for comment.