U-17 World Cup: Battle lines drawn, but tricky group threatens to derail India’s progress

As Sunil Gulati, the president of the United States Football Association, took the dais to give his speech as the “special guest” during the official draw for the Fifa U-17 World Cup on Friday, he spoke about the aspirations of not just the players, but a country as a whole.

“Generally, we think about the aspirations of the players, but we don’t know who they are until they’ve played in this tournament and become stars afterwards,” Gulati said. “But they are aspiring when they play in the Under-17 World Cup. But it is also aspiration for India, aspiration for Indian football. We can bring those two things together and what’s been happening in the country over the last few years since this tournament was awarded to India is extraordinary.”

The words resonated through the room at a posh hotel in Mumbai, where special invitees and delegates, from the 24 teams that will participate in the tent pole event, had gathered. Gulati, did not wax eloquent and stop there. He made a wish as well. He wished that the opening game be played between the US national team and hosts India. As fate would have it, his wish was granted. Other than the US, India were joined in Group A by two-time winners Ghana and Colombia.

While these few moments did make for great viewing, it added another aspect to the daunting task that lies in front of India, who qualified for the tournament only because they are the host nation.

While they did avoid traditional footballing powerhouses Brazil, Germany or Spain, they still have a steep mountain to climb. India will open their campaign against the United States on October 6 in New Delhi, where they will play all their group games. They will face Colombia on October 9 before crossing swords with Ghana on October 12.

Inexperienced hosts

The tournament is set to be a stern test for India, who have faced a multitude of setbacks during their preparations for the tournament. The team’s preparations were left in disarray earlier this year, after a revolt by the players had forced the ouster of the previous coach Nicolai Adam. The All India Football Federation and the Sports Ministry had then scampered around and named former Portuguese footballer Luis Norton de Matos as manager of the outfit in March.

Results were hardly favourable till that point, with the team falling short in several tournaments. In 31 games (friendlies and competitive fixtures) played between May 2016 and June 2017, India have managed to win just five and drawn seven.

In the past few months, the team has fared marginally better. An exposure trip to Europe has, according to reports, done a world of good for the team’s morale. A win over an Italian outfit only bolstered their morale.

Asked if the limited duration of his stint poses a hurdle, Matos said it the circumstances could not be cited as an excuse.

“We accept this challenge,” Matos said after the draw. “Of course, it’s been a short while since I came on board. But, I’ve to work and I don’t have to add any excuses,” he added.

“I have a chance to help the players understand me. They are with me all the time,” Matos said. “They have a few more months to progress in a tactical level as well as physical level.”

India, though, have their task cut, tactically as well as physically. In USA, Ghana and Colombia, India face teams that have a proven track record and most importantly, tournament experience that the hosts so desperately lack.

Matos had lamented on this very fact days ahead of the draw. As the names of India’s group mates were revealed on Friday, it became very clear, that the youngsters will have to combat not just the expectations of the home crowd, but the technical superiority that these foreign players hold.

Formidable opponents

India’s opening rivals, USA, enter the World Cup after finishing as runners up at the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship. This is the 16th occasion that USA have advanced to the U-17 Fifa World Cup. In the last edition, USA could not make it past the group stage after being upstaged by Chile, Croatia and eventual winners Nigeria.

USA are strong in defence. A key member of their arsenal is goal-keeper Justin Garces, who won the Golden Glove award during the CONCACAF U-17 Championship. But, form in the U-17 World has not quite favoured them. The team’s best performance was a fourth-place finish at the 1999 edition. The team had then reached the third placed playoff, but had lost by a 2-0 margin to Ghana, who are their group mates in this edition.

Ghana themselves have a lot to prove. This will be their ninth U-17 World Cup appearance, and first since 2007. They qualified for the World Cup by finishing second to Mali at the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Overall in the tournament, Ghana have enjoyed decent success, winning it twice, in 1991 and 1995. They have reached the final on two other occasions - 1993 and 1997 - but could not go all the way. Ghana has a record of 27 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses from 43 games played between 1989 and 2007. Known for their athletic build, the team will provide a stiff challenge in midfield and could power their way into the knockout stages.

The group’s fourth and final occupant - Colombia - will be banking of the flair of its flamboyant forward line to stake their claim of the trophy come October.This is the South American side’s sixth U-17 World Cup, and first since 2009. Traditionally, the team has not done that well in the tournament. They have never won it, but finished fourth on two occasions. Columbia has an overall record of seven wins, nine draws and seven losses in the 23 matches they have played in the event since 1989.

Trying to find their bearings through friendlies

As preparation the Indian squad will play a quadrangular tournament in Mexico, featuring the hosts, Chile and Colombia. Photo: AIFF

“Each of these teams have had 10 years of competitive experience. But now that we know our group rivals we will work hard, view videos of all these teams and prepare well for the tough challenge,” said Matos.

“The first game is very important and we want to start with a victory,” he said. “Colombia is very strong in South America. Ghana and Mali are currently the best two in Africa. USA has a history of doing well over the last twenty years. But we are going to fight very hard,” the coach added.

Matos had previously aimed at a quarter-final finish. Going by the team’s form, progress will be nothing short of a miracle. There are still three months left for the tournament. It allows India some time to get their act together. As preparation the Indian squad will play a quadrangular tournament in Mexico, featuring the hosts, Chile and Colombia from July end to first week of August, the coach said.

The pressure will be immense on the young lads. As the event nears, it is likely to rise even higher. Coach Matos will have to find a way to make his young side aspire for greatness despite the team’s shortcomings.

At stake is not just a trophy, but aspirations of India and Indian football.