Manchester United to offer Everton £100 million (including Wayne Rooney) for Romelu Lukaku: Report

Europa League champions Manchester United are desperate to sign Everton forward Romelu Lukaku, if reports in the British media are to be believed. The 20-time English champions are reportedly set to offer £75 million, plus £15 million in easily achievable add-ons linked to achievements and appearances, plus their all-time record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney, valued at £10 million, for the services of the Belgian striker. The total value of the deal would therefore be £100 million, according to The Guardian.
It was earlier reported that United had offered Everton £75 million for Lukaku, after which the Belgian’s former club Chelsea tried to hijack the deal by offering the same amount. However, with this new reworked deal from United amounting to £100 million, the 20-time English champions are confident of sealing the transfer this weekend, the report said.
Lukaku has revived his career at Everton after Chelsea sold him for £28 million to the Merseyside club in 2014. Last season, the 24-year-old Belgian ended up second in the race for the Premier League’s golden boot, awarded to the highest goal-scorer. Lukaku fired in 25 goals for Everton last season in the Premier League, second only to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (29).
Lukaku has reportedly already undergone a medical at a university campus in Los Angeles, where he is currently on holiday. United are also in the American city ahead of the first match of their pre-season tour on Sunday, against LA Galaxy. Lukaku is expected to meet his future teammates in LA on Sunday, the report added.
United have been on the lookout for a striker after releasing Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of last season. The 35-year-old, who signed for United ahead of the start of the 2016-’17 season on a free transfer, starred with 28 goals in 46 matches across all competitions. However, a knee ligament injury ended his campaign prematurely in April and he isn’t expected to regain match fitness till next year.
The deal for Lukaku, if it goes through, will also see Rooney return to his boyhood club 13 years after signing for United as a teenager in 2004 in a deal worth £27 million. Rooney went on to become United’s all-time record goal-scorer, overtaking Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 last season.