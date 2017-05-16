‘Is Lukaku the next Ronaldo?’: Twitter can’t get enough of Manchester United’s latest purchase

Confirmed then. Manchester United announced on Saturday that they have successfully agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of gifted striker Romelu Lukaku.

#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. pic.twitter.com/O7oQJWzYHo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2017

Regardless of the fee, in many ways, the deal by itself is a good one: the 24-year-old Belgian is among the best strikers in the Premier League currently, finishing second in the race for the Golden Boot last year, with 25 goals. He has revived his career at Everton after being sold by Chelsea in 2014.

But what will delight United fans even more is the way in which the club made the deal happen, right under the nose of fierce rivals and Lukaku’s former employers, Chelsea. The London club and manager Antonio Conte were reportedly fiercely looking to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge. But United and manager Jose Mourinho managed to have the last laugh.

And well....United fans made their pleasure known:

Romelu Lukaku was Antonio Conte's number one target & Manchester United schooled Chelsea & stole him from under their nose. Priceless. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) July 7, 2017

Live footage of Conte as news of Lukaku's move to #MUFC emerges... pic.twitter.com/flxmdtM1qV — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) July 8, 2017

Antonio Conte after Lukaku signed for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/RTGyEu275Z — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) July 8, 2017

Chelsea fans getting in their digs about agents, fees and overinflated prices now that Lukaku has chosen United. pic.twitter.com/PaUF1mj31W — Doc MUFC (@Doc_Joshi) July 8, 2017

Romelu Lukaku when he comes up against Chelsea next season 😂 #mufc pic.twitter.com/33MKC9Ic7I — United Xtra (@utdxtra) July 8, 2017

At the end of the day, if Lukaku really wanted Chelsea, he would've signed for them. Simple as that. A huge win for Ed Woodward over Chelsea — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 8, 2017

There was even a hint of cynicism!

Lukaku can speak fluent English, French, Dutch, Portuguese, Spanish, Congolese Swahili & German. Even if he flops, United have a translator — Sports Obama (@SaddickAdams) July 8, 2017

Chelsea fans didn’t really have much of a comeback...

Place a bid so we get more from Lukaku's sell on clause when he joins Man Utd pic.twitter.com/ua2kvmTwwO — 👑Mr Chelsea Boss👑 (@MrChelseaBoss) July 7, 2017

While the value of the transfer deal has not been revealed yet, The Guardian reported it to be £100 million, including add-ons and Wayne Rooney. The astronomical reported sum was cue for more banter (mostly from Arsenal fans).

Is Lukaku the next Ronaldo? Asking for a friend...😂 — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) July 8, 2017

I'm sorry, I don't get it. Maybe I'm missing something, but I would legit be furious if we signed Lukaku. And for £75m. — GoonerGordo (@GoonerGordo) July 8, 2017

West Ham, in a late bid to tempt Lukaku, have come in and countered United's £100m offer with a bid of £45m — Andy Castell (@AJ3) July 8, 2017

This Instagram video posted by United midfielder Paul Pogba after the official announcement was also shared massively. In the video, Lukaku comes and tells his new teammate (in French), “See you tomorrow in training.”

See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue #AgentP🕵🏽 A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

According to The Guardian’s report, the transfer deal also included United legend Wayne Rooney moving back to boyhood club Everton, whom he had left in 2004 to join the Red Devils. The 31-year-old is a fan favourite at United and many fans bade him goodbye in the fondest terms.

As much as Wayne Rooney has decline over the years, he is legend and one of the best ever to wear a united shirt all the best wazza pic.twitter.com/zXVP5BqtYn — Man Utd Videos ⚽️🎦 (@ManUtdVines) July 8, 2017

Lukaku's first 6 seasons in the premier league compared to Rooney's pic.twitter.com/ZQbfL2xIwM — @ManUtd_HQ 🔴 (@ManUtd_HQ) July 8, 2017

Wayne Rooney at Man Utd:



559 games

253 goals

PL 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

CL 🏆

FA CUP🏆

EUROPA🏆

EFL🏆🏆🏆

CLUB WORLD CUP🏆



Thank for everything legend #mufc pic.twitter.com/bp4vzHTl1r — Yousha Bassa (@Bassa_UTD) July 8, 2017