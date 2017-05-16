Women’s World Cup Live: South Africa pile on the runs after India’s early strike

Having already beaten England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, one more victory would see India progress to the semi-finals at the ICC Women’s World Cup. South Africa, currently sitting fifth in the table with two wins, a defeat and a washout, are looking to bounce back after losing to England after the hosts made the fifth highest score in World Cup history to win by 68 runs.

Live updates:

End of Over 15, South Africa 90/1: The lifting of field restriction and the change of bowlers brings some respite for India. Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma give away only a run each in their first overs. Yadav follows it with another tidy over but the aggressive Lee beaks loose with 14 runs in the 14 over as she slogs Sharma for two more cleanly hit sixes. Yadav bowls another tidy over as South Africa are going strong at a run rate of exactly six at the end of 15 overs.

Fifty for Lizelle Lee. This is her 12th half-century in ODIs and third this World Cup already. It comes off 44 balls with five fours and five sixes. Powerful!

End of Over 10, South Africa 71/1: Lizelle Lee gets into the act! Lee takes wicket taker Pandey to the cleaners with 16 runs off the sixth over. A four through the covers followed by a flat and powerful six and then a decisive pull for another four – off a no ball – gives South Africa a shot in the arm in the Powerplay. Goswami comes and bowls a tidy over giving away only four and Pandey is replaced as spin comes in the eight over. Ekta Bisht bowls five dot balls in a row to Chetty, but the sixth ball is lofted for a crisp four.

That’s just the push the Proteas were looking for – Goswami’s next over goes for 15 runs as Lee muscles the veteran for two fours and a gorgeous, perfectly timed six. Her third six comes off the first ball Bisht bowls to her – another neat strike over the ropes. Oh wait, the last ball of the over also goes for a six; this one a slog over square. There was also a four in that 16-run over as South Africa make the utmost use of the Powerplay with 55 runs in the last five overs and Lee is on 48 of only 33 balls. This is exactly what South Africa needed after the early wicket.

End of Over 5, South Africa 16/1: Goswami started proceedings with a sharp first over – good length, shaping the ball well and giving away only one run. Pandey followed with a wicket off her second ball dismissing the dangerous Wolvaardt. Except for the two boundaries by Chetty (11 off 13) off both bowlers, the Indian pace duo haven’t given an inch to the South Africans so far.

Wicket! India strike in the second over! Laura Wolvaardt gets her stumps knocked out by Shikha Pandey with a gorgeous, in-swinging yorker. The 18-year-old batter tries to bring her bat down but is beaten and her stumps crash. And just like that the strong South African opening partnership is broken. Pandey was not picked in the last game and the determined pacer has made most of her second chance. Wolvaardt walks back on 1 off 3. Trisha Chetty is in next. South Africa 1/1

And we are set to go in this crucial game for India. Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt, who have been prolific for South Africa so far, will open for South Africa, while Jhulan Goswami with the new ball for India.

2:50 pm: Mithali Raj won the toss and opts to bowl first. India have made one change to the line up. Shikha Pandey comes in for Mansi Joshi.

🇿🇦v🇮🇳



India have won the toss and will bowl first!#SAvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/1ArNpmYUDB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 8, 2017

INDw XI: S Mandhana, P Raut, D Sharma, M Raj, H Kaur, V Krishnamurthy, S Pandey, J Goswami, S Verma, E Bisht, P Yadav — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 8, 2017

2:45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of India’s fifth match at the ICC Women’s World Cup. The opponents today, South Africa. Mithali Raj and Co are looking for their fifth win, and more importantly a place in the semi-final.