World Cup: After a stern reality check, a real test of character awaits Mithali Raj and Co

With matches remaining against Australia and New Zealand, India need to recover fast from this defeat against South Africa.

South Africa v India - ICC Women's World Cup 2017. Image credit: ICC

The juggernaut has been halted. In what proved to be a pretty stern reality check, Mithali Raj and Co’s run of unbeaten games at the ICC Women’s World Cup came to an end on Saturday at the hands of South Africa. It was a comprehensive beating, make no mistake. The margin of defeat – 115 runs – is a clear indicator that, on this particular day, South Africa thoroughly outplayed India in all three departments.

It all started so well for India when Shikha Pandey delivered one of the balls of the tournament in her very first over – a full ball that started from outside off-stump, curved in the air and clattered into the base of Laura Wolvaardt’s off-stump to send it cartwheeling. With the scoreboard reading 1 for 1 in the second over, Raj must have given herself a tiny little pat on the back to put South Africa in to bat first.

But that feeling of joy must have been short-lived as Lizelle Lee blew the Indian attack out of the park with what Raj would later describe as one of the best World Cup knocks she has seen. She hit seven sixes and 10 fours in her innings of 92 (off 65 balls) – that is 82 runs off just boundaries. It was a classic exhibition of clean hitting. Every six in that innings was breathtaking, but one stood out – she went on her knees, getting ready to slog-sweep over mid-wicket, but with Ekta Bisht landing the ball outside off-stump, she just continued with the motion and slog-swept it over long off for six. Yes, a slog-sweep that sailed over long off. It was that kind of an innings by Lee.

And to be fair to the Indian bowlers, to restrict South Africa to 273 after they were 134 in 20 overs was quite an achievement. The bowlers have collectively performed well in the World Cup so far and it’s a credit to the variety of options that Raj has at her disposal that, despite Jhulan Goswami and Bisht struggling, the rest chipped in. On a flat wicket, to restrict the team that made the highest ever second innings score in ODIs in their previous match against England, was job well done. The fielding, an old foe for this team, did prove to be a problem again – but going into the change room, Raj would have been thinking the target is gettable.

So where did it go wrong?

The batting, which has been blowing hot and cold in the tournament so far, proved to be India’s undoing. Smriti Mandhana, who started the tournament with two stylish knocks that made the cricketing world sit up and acknowledge her unquestionable talent, has followed up that 90 and 106* with scores of 2, 8 and 4. Therein lies the problem for India’s batting.

In the two matches that Mandhana made those big scores, India’s score at the end of 20 overs read 97/0 (against England) and 74/2 (against West Indies). In the three matches since, where Mandhana has not been around till the 20 over mark, the scores read 58/1 (against Pakistan), 63/2 (against Sri Lanka) and 65/7 (against South Africa, of course).

Even considering that the circumstances in the matches are different, there is a clear difference in India’s scoring rate when Mandhana gets dismissed early. With Deepti Sharma at No. 3, India have been left to consolidate after an early wicket, understandably. But the stark dip in scoring rates when the stylish left-hander does not click at the top, is an area of major concern for India. Against South Africa, it only got exaggerated.

To put things in perspective, India’s highest second innings score in ODIs is 261/9 – which came in the loss against South Africa in the recent Qudrangular series. India’s highest successful chase in ODIs is 245/9 – which also came against South Africa this year, in the World Cup qualifiers. So a target of 274 was always going to take a special effort by the batters. But faced with a considerably worse situation against England in their previous match, South Africa went about chasing down 373, with the belief that they can. They fell short by 65 runs, but that effort laid the platform for their early assault against India on Saturday. By going all out in a losing cause, South Africa did themselves a favour that could see them go far in the tournament.

India on the other hand, by playing safe, failed to wrestle some momentum. All defeats are not equally morale-sapping, but one where about three-fourths of the innings felt like net practice for South Africa bowlers, can have a damaging effect on the psyche. India’s chase practically ended after Dane van Niekerk sent Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur back for ducks in her very first over. If the idea was to get close to the target and reduce the margin of defeat, then that did not turn out well either.

Now, here’s the issue. Thanks to the scheduling of their matches, despite winning four out of their first five matches, India are left in a tricky position of winning either against Australia or New Zealand – their last two opponents, being the best two teams in the world.

What Raj said before leaving for the World Cup, sounds portentious now.

  “The one thing that troubles me is that the team should not peak early because that’s what I felt in the earlier World Cups too; whether it was the T20 or the 2013 World Cup where the run-up was very good but as we entered the World Cup, we won and then started to lose and we didn’t make a comeback. This World Cup has a different format - a league followed by knockouts, so you have chances to make it to the semi-finals even if you have one bad game. It is important that we be at our best and that we stay higher and not come down in terms of momentum and performance as a unit.”  

And that’s exactly the challenge facing Mithali Raj and the women in blue. It’s the ability to bounce back from defeats that decide how good a team is, in any sport. This is where the team’s mental makeup is going to be tested to the hilt. Whether they rise up to the occasion, or like Raj worried, have ‘peaked too early,’ we will know in the coming week.

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.