International Cricket

Alastair Cook helps England punish depleted South Africa on Day 3 of first Test

At stumps, the hosts were 119/1 in their second innings with a lead of 216 runs.

by 
Image credit: OLLY GREENWOOD/AFP

Alastair Cook’s unbeaten fifty strengthened England’s grip on the first Test at Lord’s after South Africa had to toil in the field without Vernon Philander on Saturday.

England were 119/1 in their second innings at stumps on the third day, a lead of 216 runs in this opening match of a four-Test series.

Former captain Cook was 59 not out, after more than three hours of typically painstaking effort, with fellow left-hander Gary Ballance unbeaten on 22.

“England are in a strong position, there’s no hiding from it,” said South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma, who made 59 on Saturday.

Philander, whose five-wicket innings return saw him bowl the Proteas to a series-clinching win at Lord’s five years ago, did not bowl a single one of the 51 overs the Proteas sent down Saturday.

He was off the field after going for an X-ray on a hand injury suffered when he was hit by James Anderson while making 52 in South Africa’s first innings 361 earlier in the day.

It was a worrying absence for the Proteas given they are already without Kagiso Rabada, another member of their pace attack, for next week’s second Test at Trent Bridge after he was banned for verbally abusing England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday’s first day at Lord’s.

South Africa, with Dean Elgar leading the side for the first time in the absence of Faf du Plessis on paternity leave, wasted their two reviews in the first 80 overs on Cook.

Both times they challenged sound not out decisions by umpires Paul Reiffel and S Ravi in response to lbw appeals.

But Cook was still on his tea score of 31 when partly unsighted wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock missed a stumping chance off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Keaton Jennings, born in South Africa but England qualified through his mother and residence, helped Cook put on 80 for the first wicket.

But he fell for 33 when, trying to cut a Morne Morkel ball that was too close to him, he was caught behind by de Kock – who played in the same XI as Jennings when they were both pupils at Johannesburg’s King Edward VII school.

Jennings’s exit brought in Ballance, under pressure in what was now his third chance at Test cricket and out for just 20 in the first innings.

Cook’s three on another sun-drenched day at Lord’s saw him to a 127-ball fifty including eight fours of which a cover-drive off Maharaj was the pick.

Dashing De Kock

South Africa resumed on 214 for five – still 244 runs behind England’s first innings 458 which featured Joe Root’s 190 in his first Test as England captain as well as fifties from Moeen Ali (87), Stuart Broad (57 not out) and Stokes (56).

Bavuma was 48 not out and nightwatchman Rabada unbeaten on nine.

Both Rabada (27) and Bavuma fell to spinners Liam Dawson and Ali respectively.

But after Root took the new ball, de Kock twice struck fast-medium bowler Broad for three successive fours – the best a whipped drive through mid-on from a ball pitching outside off stump.

It was a typically dashing display by the left-hander, who completed the second-fastest Test fifty at Lord’s in a mere 36 balls, including 10 boundaries.

But his next ball proved his last, de Kock slicing Anderson to short square cover where Stokes took an excellent low catch.

“As much as I would love to say it was my idea, it was Joe’s,” said Anderson of the unusual field placing.”

Anderson added: “He’s doing well. In particular, yesterday (Friday) when it was a really hot day he could have let bowlers bowl really long spells but he chopped and changed and got the best out of the bowling attack.

“We were really happy to keep them below 400.”

Philander made a fine fifty of his own before he was last man out slogging at off-spinner Ali, who finished with fine figures of four for 59 in 20 overs after he completed both halves of the Test ‘double’ of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets on Thursday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.