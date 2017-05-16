Wimbledon 2017

Roger Federer vs ‘Baby Fed’, Azarenka vs Halep: 5 matches to watch out for on Day 7 at Wimbledon

In a day filled with mouth watering clashes, it’s the seven-time winner’s match with rising star Grigor Dimitrov that’s expected to stand out.

by 
Image credit: Reuters

Five fourth round matches to watch at Wimbledon on Monday:

Federer’s pursuit for No 8 continues

When Grigor Dimitrov burst onto the scene as a swashbuckling young tyro, the Bulgarian was quickly dubbed “Baby Fed” for the way his ground-strokes resembled Roger Federer’s elegant style. But the comparison has proved a heavy burden for Dimitrov, who is still waiting to win his first Grand Slam, while the revitalised Federer hopes to win a record eighth Wimbledon title to make it 19 Grand Slam crowns.

Dimitrov has taken just two sets off Federer in their five meetings, and the 35-year-old Swiss star has been in impeccable form this year. But Dimitrov, 26, shocked Andy Murray en route to the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2014 and Federer will take nothing for granted.

Head to head: Federer leads 5-0

Murray handles tricky Paire

World number one Andy Murray will be roared on every step of the way in week two at Wimbledon. The British star survived a scare to get there, against Fabio Fognini, his third straight unorthodox opponent. And the defending champion rates his next opponent, the unseeded Frenchman Benoit Paire.

“He has a different game to a lot of the guys now. He has very good hands, moves well, takes a lot of chances, goes for his shots. He can be quite up and down,” said Murray. Paire thinks he can cause an upset, after knocking out Jerzy Janowicz. “It’s something different to play Murray in Wimbledon,” he said. “To play Murray on Centre Court will be a good experience. I think I can do something good against him.”

Head-to-head: Murray leads 1-0

Nadal has score to settle

The last time Rafael Nadal stared across the Wimbledon net and was confronted by Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller, the Spaniard had just one Grand Slam title to his name and was yet to establish himself as one of the all-time greats. That second round meeting in 2005 was a chastening experience for Nadal as Muller beat him in four sets.

Nadal took the lesson to heart and would make the final – winning twice – on his next five visits to Wimbledon. Nadal now has 15 Grand Slams on his CV and is hoping to win Wimbledon for the first time since 2010. Muller is enjoying a late career surge that has brought him his first two tour titles this year, but it would be a huge shock if history repeated itself

Head to head: Nadal leads 4-1

Djokovic on the rebound

Forced to parry away innuendos about his private life from American legend John McEnroe and mired in the worst run of his career over the last 12 months, Novak Djokovic could have been forgiven for cutting a forlorn figure coming into Wimbledon. But grass seems to have revitalised the Serb, who has moved into the second week without dropping a set as he chases a fourth Wimbledon title and first Grand Slam title since last year’s French Open.

With new coaches Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic in his corner, Djokovic looks a little more carefree at last and will hope a meeting with France’s Adrian Mannarino isn’t a bad omen. Last year, Djokovic beat him in the Wimbledon second round before crashing to a stunning last 32 exit against Sam Querrey that triggered his long decline.

Head to head: Djokovic leads 1-0

Old no.1 v next no.1?

Victoria Azarenka versus Simona Halep is the marquee match in the women’s last 16. Azarenka, the Belarusian former world number one, is on the comeback trail after giving birth to her first child, Leo, in December. She has dropped sets along the way but her game is constantly improving. Halep, currently ranked at two, could end the tournament as the world number one. Beating the likes of Azarenka would help burnish the Romanian’s title challenge. “It’s going to be big challenge for me,” said Halep. “She’s a tough opponent and a great champion. I’m just going there to give my best. Of course, I believe I have my chance to win.”

Head-to-head: Azarenka leads 2-1

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.