Tour de France

Tour de France: Chris Froome retains yellow jersey in dramatic, crash-filled stage

Rigoberto Uran won the mountainous stage from Nantua to Chambery but spectacular crashes saw Porte and Thomas taken to hospital.

by 
Image credit: PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP

Chris Froome emerged through the debris of a “devastating” ninth stage of the Tour de France with his yellow jersey intact, but the race is over for Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.

Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran won the dramatic, mountainous 181.5km stage from Nantua to Chambery but spectacular crashes saw Porte and Thomas taken to hospital.

Porte’s was the most sickening as he clipped the grass verge on the inside of a bend on the lightning quick descent down the fearsome Mont du Chat less than 25km from the finish.

He came off his bike and skidded across the tarmac into Dan Martin, clattering both into the rock face on the other side of the road.

He lay motionless on the road for some time being attended to by medics before being taken to hospital.

BMC said Porte had suffered a fractured collarbone and a fractured pelvis, both non-displaced, adding that the injuries would not require surgery and would normally require four to six weeks’ recovery.

“He had a bit more fear than pain but for the moment it’s reassuring as he was conscious and that’s the most important thing,” said Florence Pommerie, one of the Tour doctors.

“These guys are tough but we need to wait a bit longer to get the medical results.”

Martin was saved by his helmet which took the brunt of the impact and was destroyed. Even though he crashed a second time on that descent, he only lost 1min 15sec by the finish.

Thomas had crashed on another descent, made treacherous by rain, earlier in the day, suffering a broken collarbone.

Tough to see Porte’s crash

It meant it was a bitter-sweet day for Froome who, despite increasing his lead and seeing several top rivals lose time, lost his chief Team Sky lieutenant Thomas and good friend Porte.

“I feel bad, it was a really bad, bad crash,” said Froome of Porte’s spill.

“And my team-mate as well, he’s broken his collarbone. But that image is hard to look at,” added Froome, watching a video of Porte’s crash.

“I hope he recovers well because it’s tough to see that.”

On the road it was a good day for Froome as he extended his lead by a few seconds, thanks mostly to a four-second bonus he took on the line for finishing third.

He now leads Fabio Aru by 18sec with Frenchman Romain Bardet third at 51sec.

“I’m very, very happy with that and still in yellow, but it was really hard today,” said Froome.

“There was a moment in Bardet’s attack when I thought he’d go all the way and maybe take the race lead.

“But in the end there were four of us behind and we worked hard together – thanks to that we caught him.”

Bardet had attacked on the descent of the Mont du Chat, soon after Porte’s spill.

He caught lone escapee Warren Barguil inside the final 15km and left him behind but Froome, Uran, Aru and Jakob Fuglsang worked well together and mopped up first Barguil before catching Bardet with just over 2km left.

Uran ahead in a photo-finish

Uran pipped Barguil in a photo-finish with Froome taking third.

“I wasn’t sure if I had won or not. When I was told I had, I felt great happiness,” said Uran.

Barguil initially raised his arm in victory and cried tears of joy, but those soon changed to sadness.

“That’s the way it is, I’m really disappointed, I really thought I’d overtaken him,” said the Frenchman.

But the savage stage that included seven categorised climbs, including the three steepest of the entire race, had taken its toll.

Twice runner-up Nairo Quintana was dropped on the final Mont du Chat climb and came home in a group including Martin at 1:15.

Ireland’s Martin dropped to sixth at 1:44 with Quintana actually up a place to eighth, but now 2:13 behind.

Uran and Fuglsang both moved into the top five from outside the top 10 at the start of the day.

Briton Simon Yates came home with Martin and Quintana but dropped a place to seventh at 2:02.

But the big loser of the day was two-time former winner Alberto Contador, who lost four minutes and is now outside the top 10, more than five minutes off the pace.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.