I’m sure Bottas jumped the start: Vettel calls for investigation against Austrian GP winner

A headstrong Sebastian Vettel continued to flirt with controversy on Sunday by accusing the victorious Valtteri Bottas of jumping the start at the Austrian Grand Prix. The German, who finished second, rejected the evidence of official data and described the Finnish driver as ‘un-human’.
The championship leader, who escaped any sanction last Monday following his ‘road rage’ attack on Lewis Hamilton in last month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, was evidently frustrated at being beaten again.
He called for an investigation into Bottas’ start immediately after his Ferrari was beaten off the grid by the triumphant Mercedes driver, and moaned after the race that he needed one more lap to catch and pass him. He finished six-tenths of a second behind the Finn, whose second career victory moved him into contention for the drivers’ championship, in which he is 15 points behind Hamilton, who trails Vettel by 20.
Vettel said he accepted that the race stewards are the officials who have authority to judge the legality of a start, but was unconvinced when told that on-screen graphics from official television coverage showed Bottas’ reaction time, when the lights went out, was 0.201 seconds.
“From my point of view, he jumped the start – I was sure that he did,” said Vettel after the race. “It looked like it from inside the car, but it’s not for me to judge at the end of the day. It was quite tricky for me to keep standing still. It was ok, but with a bit of wheel-spin, early on...”
Asked to clarify his views, he added: “When I say I don’t believe, I don’t believe. Normally, the reactions are 0.2 for everyone so I don’t believe everyone was slower today. So, that is why I don’t believe Valtteri was so much quicker. I was a strong believer that he jumped the start, but it turns out he didn’t – that is why I don’t believe it.
It was the start of my life, says Bottas
Bottas said it was the best start of his life and most paddock observers, while conceding that it was close to a ‘jump’ start, said it looked like a perfect start. “I think that was the start of my life, I was really on it today,” he said. “When the car was moving, the lights were off... That is the main thing.”
The Finn admitted his start involved some guessing and anticipation. “There are different variations, since the lights are on and go off, but the variation for a long time has not been massive,” he said.
“So, you know, more or less, the zone when it is going off. “So, gambling with your reaction and guessing sometimes you get a mega one or sometimes you are a bit late. “Today was my best reaction for the lights. As long as it is positive, it is fine.” Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who finished third for Red Bull and who started the race behind Bottas, said he also felt that he jumped the start.
“The main thing is it was positive, but the lights were held for a long time – more than normal,” he said. There is always a window, but it seemed longer and you are waiting and waiting and he went, but the lights went out. I guess he got lucky.”
Harvard Business School is offering its best thinking for mid-career Indian professionals
The HBX online learning initiative, which offers a diverse and relevant mix of courses, is helping professionals advance their careers
Moving from early professional life to a mid-career phase comes with vast changes. One realizes that roles aren’t always set in stone, and much depends on carving your own role and path ahead. Often, responsibilities shift from areas of core technical expertise to broader areas such as strategy, management and revenue. One is no longer expected to ‘perform tasks’, but to ‘set’, ‘lead’ and ‘drive’. At this stage, professionals can feel ill-equipped or sometimes just unsure. Furthering one’s education can bridge this gap, providing the skills and the cross-functional knowledge needed to step up.
Participating in a residential management program means taking a sabbatical – a challenging proposition at this stage of the career. Additionally, there’s a very real opportunity cost of forgoing your income for the period while paying for the education. For self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs, it may be altogether impossible to halt business or move cities.
HBX, the online learning initiative of Harvard Business School (HBS), provides business education to meet exactly these needs, while solving for the constraints of location and time. A variety of self-paced management courses, built on the tenets of the innovative HBS classroom pedagogy, offer an immersive and challenging learning experience through its interactive online learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform provides opportunities for, and organically supports, peer learning and knowledge-sharing across a global network.
Is ‘business knowledge’ required?
For mid-level professionals, who have typically spent 5-10 years in a specific industry and developed skills in a core discipline, the next level of growth demands familiarity with many other aspects of business – strategy, operations, negotiation, and finance to name some. Individual contributors need to develop a more generalist approach to make better business decisions.
For example, when a mid-level doctor or healthcare professional working for a hospital transitions to a senior or leadership role in hospital management, she needs to be able to make decisions, weighing multiple aspects, for several functions of the organization. This requires skills such as interpreting data, studying the market landscape and developing differentiated offerings, understanding the financial implications of operational decisions and analyzing pricing and consumer behavior. If she is comfortable with business concepts and armed with the right tools, she can drive better operational performance and profitability, as well as enhance patient experience at the hospital. This ultimately leads to achieving both individual and business growth.
As Nupur Kohli, Doctor and Healthcare Entrepreneur (and an award winning TEDx speaker from Netherlands), who participated in the HBX programme says, “As a medical doctor, I never received a business education. However, in healthcare it is very relevant and important to have business knowledge, especially if one at some point wants to start their own practice. I now have a better insight into how a business should function and with that, I also better understand the business aspects of a medical practice or hospital.”
This extends across industries. For example, an IT professional working for a tech company could help his organization develop innovative ideas and diversify revenue sources by developing a more holistic view of the business and its services.
Active learning from a rich virtual platform
HBX facilitates a holistic understanding of business through courses that are designed for real-world problem-solving, active and social learning. These courses are delivered through an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’. Students watch short, highly produced videos with professors and industry experts, and utilize innovative interactive tools to deepen their learning of the course concepts.
Instead of starting with theory, HBX participants start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Working professionals find it instantly relatable and easier to apply learnings to their immediate contexts.
Says past HBX participant Aravind Sivashankara, Assistant General Manager, Product Development, at Flytxt, India (a big data analytics software products company), “One of the most insightful components of this course was the detailed case studies on other companies that had similar challenges. I can use the concepts directly in my day-to-day job. Concepts like “jobs to be done” can be directly applied in building product roadmaps, product specifications for new products, and in creating marketing collaterals. Concepts such as “RPP” (Resources, Processes & Priorities) are evergreen and can be directly applied in competitive profiling and strategic planning.”
Questions, based on case studies, can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other. The social learning aspect brings forth perspectives and insights from other participants with diverse backgrounds who are working in different markets and industries. For professionals, this is a significant difference from learning on the job. They imbibe learnings from contexts different from theirs and are exposed to things that they may not discover on their own.
Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks. The courses are flexible, allowing participants to study on their own schedules while meeting regular weekly deadlines. The deadlines ensure that the cohort remains on roughly the same schedule, facilitating the social aspect of learning.
Upon successful completion of the courses, students will receive a Certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School. They will also be invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus.
Interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15-minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team