Wimbledon 2017

Wimbledon day 7 highlights: Federer, Kuznetsova sail into quarter-finals, Nadal and Kerber crash out

The Spanish ace was defeated by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in a classic.

by 
Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP

It was a day filled with plenty of twists and turns at Wimbledon that was headlined by two major upsets – Rafael Nadal and top seed Angelique Kerber’s exit. Roger Federer, meanwhile, moved into the quarter-finals of the competition for the 15th time.

Roger marches on, Nadal crashes out in a thriller

Rafael Nadal suffered fresh Wimbledon misery on Monday as the two-time champion crashed to a stunning 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 fourth round defeat against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller. Earlier, the match see-sawed with Muller getting the better of Nadal by taking a two-sets-to-love lead. But, the resilient Spaniard powered through in the third and fourth sets to take the match into the fifth set.

Muller, seeded 16th, will make his first Wimbledon quarter-final appearance against former US Open champion Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, Federer’s search for an unprecedented eight Wimbledon crown was well and truly alive as he outclassed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final.

Federer will face Canada’s Milos Raonic, the sixth seed for a place in the semi-finals. Raonic, the 2016 runner-up, reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday with a 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Germany’s Zverev.

Kerber’s poor season continues, Halep closes in on becoming No 1

Angelique Kerber crashed out of Wimbledon and lost her hold on the world No 1 ranking as the German was beaten 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 by Spain’s Garbine Muguruza. In the course of the highly-entertaining, two-hour-18-minute match, where Muguruza came up with 55 winners, Kerber only managed to reply with 27 of her own.

Second seeded Simona Halep ended Victoria Azarenka’s hopes of becoming the first mother in 37 years to win Wimbledon with a 7-6(3), 6-2 fourth round victory on Monday.

Nadal’s nasty tryst with a doorframe

Rafael Nadal bashed his head on a doorframe as he prepared to step onto court. The Spaniard bent down to fix his shoelaces then jumped up – unfortunately right in the doorway – only to crack his head. He fell about laughing with opponent Gilles Muller before their marathon match.

Scarf to the rescue

– As the epic encounter between Nadal and Muller went past the 10-10 point in the final set, the low setting sun was reflecting off a panel into server Nadal’s eyes. The umpire asked for the fans in front of it to stand up but eventually a woman’s scarf was draped over it.

Konta and Federer – the bookies’ favourites

Women’s title odds: Konta 4/1, Muguruza 5/1, Vandeweghe 5/1, Williams 6/1, Halep 6/1, Ostapenko 7/1, Kuznetsova 12/1, Rybarikova 14/1.

Men’s title odds: Federer 6/4, Djokovic 3/1, Murray 3/1, Cilic 7/1, Raonic 25/1, Muller 30/1, Berdych 50/1, Querrey 66/1, Mannarino 250/1.

Quotable quotes

“If they would put us on Court 20 I wouldn’t mind.” – Never mind Centre Court: Elena Svitolina is happy to play even on a non-existent court.

Do you want to be there watching instead of being in here?” – Milos Raonic fielding questions on the Rafael Nadal v Gilles Muller epic

“It’s much more fun than being by yourself. With my family, it’s a whole other soul, soul feeling. I don’t go to an empty house after my loss and just cry there.” – Victoria Azarenka on bringing her baby son Leo to a Grand Slam.

“Twenty, 30 meters away, what do you want him to do?” – Caroline Garcia on questions over whether her father was attempting to coach her with a series of hand signals.

“I just keep stretching. I have no secrets. I stretch a little harder now. But only because I enjoy it.” – Williams on how she keeps going at 37.

“He’s my emotional support animal. He’s like a service dog.” – Kuznetsova on her dog Doncha

“It’s too upsetting for him. He hears me, but he doesn’t understand where I am.” – Venus Williams on why she doesn’t video call her dog Harold.

“You guys make us think and answer questions we don’t want to think about. I just want to go out there and play and don’t talk to nobody.” – Svetlana Kuznetsova on dealing with the press.

Number crunching

10 – Ten of the top 16 seeds in the women’s draw made it to the last 16, the most at Wimbledon since 2007.

9 – Grand Slam finalists in the women’s last 16, including six champions and one Wimbledon winner in Williams.

8 – Match points required by French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko to finish off Elina Svitolina.

7 – The most men aged over 30 reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Party like it’s...1973

– Andy Murray and Johanna Konta became the first British pair to reach the quarter-finals since Roger Taylor and Virginia Wade in 1973. Taylor was in the Royal Box to watch Murray win on Centre Court.

– Venus Williams, 37, the oldest player in the women’s fourth round, beat the youngest, 19-year-old Ana Konjuh, who was born seven months after Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997.

