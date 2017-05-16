indian cricket

India under Ravi Shastri: How good has the team’s record been?

The former Indian cricketer was appointed the team director in August 2014.

CRICKET-BAN-IND. Image credit: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP

Now that Ravi Shastri has finally been appointed the coach of the Indian national men’s cricket team, it’s time to take a look at an important question: how good (or bad) has his association with team been?

The 55-year-old has been involved in a lot of capacities. After India’s disastrous exit in the 2007 World Cup, he was made a manager of the team for a low-key tour to Bangladesh. Later, after a disappointing 1-3 Test series loss to England in 2014, he was made the team director, in addition to Duncan Fletcher’s role as head coach.

This arrangement carried on till the 2015 World Cup, after which Fletcher’s contract was not renewed. Shastri continued as team director and took the team till the end of the 2016 World Twenty20. He has an almost 43% win record in Tests, 48% in One-Day Internationals and a more-than impressive 65% in Twenty20 Internationals.

Tour of Bangladesh in 2007 (Shastri was team manager)

  • Two-Test series: India won 1-0
  • Three-match ODI series: India won 2-0 (one match provided a no-result)

After this one-off in 2007, Shastri came back to be the team director of the team in 2014 after a 1-3 series loss against England away.

Tour of England, Aug 2014 to Sep 2014

  • Five-match ODI series: India won 3-1 (one match was a no-result)
  • One-off T20I: England won

Tour of Australia, Nov 2014 to Feb 2015

  • Four-match Test series: Australia won 2-0  
  • Triangular series in Australia featuring Australia, India and England: India lost three matches, one did not have a result and did not reach the final (Shastri had skipped the first half)  

World Cup, Feb 2015 to Mar 2015

  • India won seven matches on the trot, lost to Australia in the semi-finals

Tour of Bangladesh, Jun 2015

  • One-off Test: Drawn  
  • Three-match ODI series: Bangladesh won 2-1

Tour of Sri Lanka, Aug 2015 to Sep 2015

  •   Three-match Test series: India won 2-1
Ravi Shastri (left) and Virat Kohli (right) forged a successful working relationship. (Image credit: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP)
Home series against South Africa, Oct 2015 to Dec 2015

  • Three-match T20I series: South Africa won 2-0 (one match was abandoned)
  • Five-match ODI series: South Africa won 3-2
  • Four-match Test series: India won 3-0

Tour of Australia, Jan 2016

  • Five-match ODI series: Australia won 4-1  
  • Three-match T20I series: India won 3-0

Home series against Sri Lanka, Feb 2016

  • Three-match T20I series: India won 2-1

Asia Cup, T20I series, Feb 2016 to March 2016

  • India won all five matches, beat Bangladesh in the final to lift the title

World Twenty20, March 2016 to April 2016

  • India played five matches, won three and lost two. Lost against West Indies in the semi-finals.
