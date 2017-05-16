Wimbledon 2017

Wimbledon day 8 highlights: Djokovic’s pitch fury, Konta’s historic win and Venus turns back clock

The 12-time Grand Slam winner was unhappy about a hole at Center court while Konta became the first British woman to reach the semi-finals in 39 years.

by 
Image credit: Reuters

Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in 39 years as the world No 7 fought back to beat Simona Halep 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 on Tuesday in a thoroughly gripping match.

The Romanian had her chances, especially in the second set tie-break after she secured a mini-break to go up 5-4 with an opportunity to close out the match. However, the lead didn’t last for long as the Australia-born Konta equalled the tie-break at five-all before closing it out on her own terms at 7-5. Meanwhile, Venus Williams, at 37, became the oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist for 23 years as the five-time champion brushed aside French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5.

Williams’ 73-minute masterclass on Centre Court made her the most senior player to reach the last four since Martina Navratilova in 1994, and will now face Konta in a mouth-watering last-four clash. Garbine Muguruza continued her fine run of form as she powered into her second Wimbledon semi-final in the last three years with an emphatic 6-3, 6-4 win over Russian seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova on Tuesday.

In the men’s draw, three-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the ninth time and then lashed out at the Centre Court, claiming a hole has opened up on the famous surface.

From the sidelines

  • Andy Murray recalled his 2005 debut at Wimbledon when he admitted he was pretty much naive about everything. “I was enjoying pizza for dinner before facing some of the best players in the world. I was staying in the basement of a house in Wimbledon village with my mum, my brother, and [girlfriend, now wife] Kim stayed there a little bit. We just walked down the hill to the All England Club most of the time,” the defending champion was quoted as saying by the BBC.
  • During the tense match between Simona Halep and Johanna Konta, one Centre Court ticket-holder was seen easing the tension by playing with a Rubik’s Cube.  
  • Hardy rain-soaked British fans sat on the soggy Aorangi Terrace slopes joyously waved their umbrellas in the air as they watched home favourite Johanna Konta on the giant screen.  

Quotable quotes

  • “As a defending champion in 1979, my first match was on Centre Court, next one was on Court One, then Court Two, I ended up on Court Four. This has been going on for a long time. The top guys never see the outside courts. It needs to change.”– Martina Navratilova on the Wimbledon scheduling row.  
  • “Fair or not, that’s Wimbledon and they can do whatever they want.” – Goran Ivanisevic’s take on the court placings controversy.  
  • “It’s beautiful to be all ages.” – Venus Williams shrugging off her 37 years.  
  • “The same umpire gave my coach a warning last year for telling me, ‘Vamos, vamos’.”– Svetlana Kuznetsova angry that her quarter-final opponent Garbine Muguruza was not warned for ‘coaching’.  
  • “Not really. Maybe I was very small, or also I was watching more her sister playing the Grand Slam finals.” – Jelena Ostapenko struggling to recall any of Venus Williams’s five Wimbledon titles. Ostapenko is 17 years younger than the American.  
  • “Impressive. If you look at Andy walking around, he looks pretty sore.” – 2002 champion Lleyton Hewitt on how stiff-legged title-holder Andy Murray plays through the pain-barrier.  
  • “Roger [Federer] and Rafael Nadal, if they had bad blood, would it make their rivalry any less special?” – 1989 French Open winner Michael Chang on whether tennis could do with some more bitter grudges between players.  

Number crunching

23 – Years since the Wimbledon crowd last saw a British woman in the quarter-finals: Jo Durie in 1984.

7 – Countries represented in the women’s quarter-finals: Britain, Latvia, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Spain and the United States.

5 – The highest number of men aged 30 or over to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the Open era.

Royal box watch

In the best seats and keeping dry under the roof were ballet star Darcey Bussell, singer Elie Goulding, coffee magnate Giuseppe Lavazza, 1977 Wimbledon champion Virginia Wade, former England Test cricket captain Alastair Cook and floor exercise and pommel horse reigning Olympic champion Max Whitlock.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.