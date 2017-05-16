HS Prannoy, P Kashyap win first-round matches at Canada Open Grand Prix

India had a good day at the Canada Open Grand Prix on Tuesday, as five out of six shuttlers in the men’s singles draw won their first-round matches. The victors were HS Prannoy, P Kashyap, Sarang Lakhanee, Karan Rajan Rajarajan, and Abhishek Yelegar. Harsheel Dani was the only Indian in the draw who lost his first-round clash.
Second seed Prannoy needed 40 minutes to dispatch Mexico’s Job Castillo 21-13, 21-15. The two players were locked on points in the first half of the first game till 8-8, before Prannoy pulled away and never looked back. Leading 12-10, he won six points on the trot to all but put the game out of Castillo’s reach, before winning it 21-13.
The second game followed a similar pattern, with the scores tied 10-10 before Prannoy launched his surge. The Indian again won six straight points to make it 16-10, before taking the game 21-15, and sealing his progress to round two.
Sixteenth seed P Kashyap had an easier outing as he sent Peru’s Daniel La Torre Regal packing 21-11, 21-9 in just 23 minutes. Regal was never in the contest in both games, as Kashyap raced away to take big leads and run away with the match. The 90th-ranked Yelegar also needed just 25 minutes to beat Vietnam’s Hoang Nam Nguyen 21-15, 21-5.
World No 198 Lakhanee was stretched to three games by his Canadian opponent Eugene Chan. Lakhanee won the first game easily, 21-9, before Chan fought back to take the second 21-17. However, the Canadian could not put up a fight in the decider, which Lakhanee clinched 21-7 to seal his progress after 40 minutes of play.
World No 337 Rajarajan was also involved in a three-game match, against Croatia’s Zvonimir Durkinjak. The 20-year-old Indian lost the first game 13-21, before winning the next two 21-10 and 21-13.
The 21-year-old Dani was up against 11th seed Lucas Corvee of France, who is ranked more than 40 places above the Indian. Dani, the current world No 101, lost the match 11-21, 7-21 in just 29 minutes to exit at the first hurdle.
Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training
While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.
Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.
However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.
While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.
The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.
Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.
It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.