International Cricket

Dinesh Chandimal named Sri Lanka’s Test captain, Upul Tharanga to lead in ODIs, T20s

Angelo Mathews pulled down the curtains on his four-year stint as captain after his team slumped to a humiliating 2-3 defeat against Zimbabwe.

by 
Image credit: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi

Sri Lanka appointed two new captains on Wednesday to replace Angelo Mathews, who resigned after his side’s humiliating home series defeat to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe. Dinesh Chandimal will lead the Test side while Upul Tharanga will captain in limited-overs matches, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The reshuffle caps a turbulent period for the beleaguered Sri Lankan side, whose loss to Zimbabwe followed a fitness and coaching crisis and an early departure from the Champions Trophy. “Mathews tendered his resignation a short while ago this morning,” said SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala said. We want to regroup and restructure and move forward.” Mathews said he took the blame for Sri Lanka’s recent woes, and was making room so his successor could prepare the side for the World Cup in 2019.

“There were times when I wanted to step down, but I did not want to let the team down at that time because there were no replacements as such,” he told reporters. “But I feel this is the right time. The team’s interests supercede my interests. My honest opinion is that there are candidates who can take over the reins.”

Mathews bore the brunt of the criticism levelled at Sri Lanka’s cricketers in the aftermath of their 3-2 series loss at home to minnows Zimbabwe on Monday. Mathews described the shock defeat as lowest point in his career and a “hard pill to swallow”. The struggling side entered the series without a coach after Graham Ford’s sudden exit following their poor showing in the Champions Trophy last month.

Sri Lanka’s sports minister delivered the squad an ultimatum after that performance, ordering players get in shape or face the boot after declaring them unfit to compete on the world stage.

‘Going to put my heart and soul into the team,’ says Chandimal

Sri Lanka Cricket manager Asanka Gurusinghe said the team had hit rock bottom but would bounce back. “After losing to Zimbabwe, we have to go up. This side is too good to keep going down,” Gurusinghe said.

Their first challenge starts Friday, when Chandimal will lead the side in Colombo for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. “I am going to put my heart and soul into the team,” Chandimal said. Tharanga, who will take over in Twenty20s and ODIs, said there was much room for improvement following the embarrassment against Zimbabwe.

“As a team we did not perform well,” he said. The team remains plagued by fitness problems, with up to 20 players battling injuries in the past year, said chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya. Mathews had to return home halfway through Sri Lanka’s tour of South Africa earlier this year and missed Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.