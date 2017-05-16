Tamim Iqbal denies hate crime behind sudden exit from Essex

Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal rejected rumours Wednesday that he quit English county cricket club Essex because of a hate crime targeting his family and said it was down to personal reasons. The 28-year-old opening batsman cut ties with Essex after just one match, but dismissed suggestions his sudden departure was because of an alleged attack against his wife and son.
“Some media reported that we were the target of attempted hate crime. This is really not true,” the Bangladesh vice-captain posted on his Facebook page. “England is one my of favourite places to play cricket and Essex have been entirely gracious even though I had to leave early.”
However an official from the Bangladesh Cricket Board said the decision followed an incident in London where Tamim, his wife Ayesha Siddiqa and one-year-old son were harassed while out for dinner. “We suspect they were chased because Tamim’s wife wears a hijab. Hopefully we’ll know the details once he returns from England today,” said the cricket official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Bangladesh’s top-read English newspaper The Daily Star quoted a source as saying the alleged attackers even attempted to throw acid at Tamim’s wife. The official could not confirm whether Tamim reported the matter to police.
BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury and Tamim’s elder brother Nafees Iqbal, who also played Test cricket for Bangladesh, refused to comment on what they termed a “personal” matter.
Essex announced Tuesday that Tamim quit the club after playing in Essex’s seven-wicket loss to Kent in a Twenty20 match last week. “Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player, Tamim Iqbal, has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” a statement said.
Tamim, Bangladesh’s highest international run scorer in all forms of the game, signed only last week for an eight-game stint in England’s T20 Blast competition. Tamim starred with the bat for Bangladesh in the recent Champions Trophy, scoring a century against England, narrowly missing another against Australia and hitting 70 in the semi-final against India.
Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training
While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.
Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.
However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.
While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.
The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.
Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.
It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.