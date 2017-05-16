indian cricket

Zaheer Khan’s presence will benefit India’s bowlers overseas, says Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder is hoping the experience of India’s new support staff will help the side improve further.

by 
Image credit: Scroll Photo

After a long cricket season, India’s back-room staff will have a number of changes when the team gets back into action. After Anil Kumble stepped down as coach, Ravi Shastri is back at the helm as the head coach, joined by Zaheer Khan as bowling consulant, and Rahul Dravid as the overseas batting consultant for Test matches. The team will now head for the long tour of Sri Lanka with a power-packed support staff.

For the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, who rose to the No 1 ranking under watchful eyes of Kumble, it’ll be an interesting phase. The former leg-spinner, is said to have doubled up as the bowling coach during his stint with the Indian team. Jadeja, though, is hopeful that the entry of the entry of the new support staff will boost the team.

“The good thing is that whatever new experience is added to the team, it is good for us. Hopefully whoever new comes in the team, they will share their experiences and we will get to learn from them,” Jadeja said during a promotional event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Cricket is such a sport that you get to learn something from someone everyday. I will also try to learn from their experiences by talking to them,” he added.

Asked about the entry of the Zaheer as a bowling consultant, Jadeja was optimistic that the former India pacer would give fillip to the team’s pace battery that has been faring well over the past few years.

“Zaheer has a lot of experience. Our fast bowlers will definitely benefit from his presence, especially overseas, where he has so much experience,” he said.

The all-rounder is currently on top of the bowling charts in Test cricket. He picked up 74 wickets since January 2016 in just 14 innings. He is also the second ranked all-rounder in the longest format.

However, lately, Jadeja has come in for sharp criticism due to his fickle form in the limited-overs format as well as the mix-up with Hardik Pandya that led to the latter’s run-out during the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan last month. Jadeja drew a lot of flak for the incident, especially on social media.

Play

The left-hander, however, waved off the criticism stating that the run-outs were a part an parcel of the game. “True followers of cricket, ones who understand the game, know that such things are a part of cricket,” the 28-year-old said.

“It happens in the game. No one does it intentionally. Everyone wants to play for the country, everyone has their own dreams. Run-outs happen hundreds of times. I don’t think about it too much. Critics can say what they want. They change their views after every series. I don’t play for them,” he said.

As India head to Sri Lanka, Jadeja the bowler, will once again come under focus. The spin-friendly conditions are set to make him one of India’s primary weapons and he is ready for the challenge.

“I like to perform when there are challenges. In cricket when you get easy performances or easy wickets then it’s no fun, but when you have to fight and perform in challenging conditions then that feeling is something else,” he said.

Jadeja’s return to the country comes after a long spell away from home, which coincided with the birth of his baby girl. His wife and daughter were present during the event on Wednesday, and the new father kept an eye on his daughter even as he went about his commitments.

Ravindra Jadeja became a father to a baby girl recently. Courtesy: PTI
Ravindra Jadeja became a father to a baby girl recently. Courtesy: PTI

“It was a special feeling. I don’t realise anything now but as I spend more time with the baby, then I will get more attached. It is a good thing for me and everyone in the family is so happy,” he said.

India head to Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a one T20I from July 26.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.