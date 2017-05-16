Zaheer Khan’s presence will benefit India’s bowlers overseas, says Ravindra Jadeja

After a long cricket season, India’s back-room staff will have a number of changes when the team gets back into action. After Anil Kumble stepped down as coach, Ravi Shastri is back at the helm as the head coach, joined by Zaheer Khan as bowling consulant, and Rahul Dravid as the overseas batting consultant for Test matches. The team will now head for the long tour of Sri Lanka with a power-packed support staff.

For the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, who rose to the No 1 ranking under watchful eyes of Kumble, it’ll be an interesting phase. The former leg-spinner, is said to have doubled up as the bowling coach during his stint with the Indian team. Jadeja, though, is hopeful that the entry of the entry of the new support staff will boost the team.

“The good thing is that whatever new experience is added to the team, it is good for us. Hopefully whoever new comes in the team, they will share their experiences and we will get to learn from them,” Jadeja said during a promotional event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Cricket is such a sport that you get to learn something from someone everyday. I will also try to learn from their experiences by talking to them,” he added.

Asked about the entry of the Zaheer as a bowling consultant, Jadeja was optimistic that the former India pacer would give fillip to the team’s pace battery that has been faring well over the past few years.

“Zaheer has a lot of experience. Our fast bowlers will definitely benefit from his presence, especially overseas, where he has so much experience,” he said.

The all-rounder is currently on top of the bowling charts in Test cricket. He picked up 74 wickets since January 2016 in just 14 innings. He is also the second ranked all-rounder in the longest format.

However, lately, Jadeja has come in for sharp criticism due to his fickle form in the limited-overs format as well as the mix-up with Hardik Pandya that led to the latter’s run-out during the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan last month. Jadeja drew a lot of flak for the incident, especially on social media.

The left-hander, however, waved off the criticism stating that the run-outs were a part an parcel of the game. “True followers of cricket, ones who understand the game, know that such things are a part of cricket,” the 28-year-old said.

“It happens in the game. No one does it intentionally. Everyone wants to play for the country, everyone has their own dreams. Run-outs happen hundreds of times. I don’t think about it too much. Critics can say what they want. They change their views after every series. I don’t play for them,” he said.

As India head to Sri Lanka, Jadeja the bowler, will once again come under focus. The spin-friendly conditions are set to make him one of India’s primary weapons and he is ready for the challenge.

“I like to perform when there are challenges. In cricket when you get easy performances or easy wickets then it’s no fun, but when you have to fight and perform in challenging conditions then that feeling is something else,” he said.

Jadeja’s return to the country comes after a long spell away from home, which coincided with the birth of his baby girl. His wife and daughter were present during the event on Wednesday, and the new father kept an eye on his daughter even as he went about his commitments.

Ravindra Jadeja became a father to a baby girl recently. Courtesy: PTI

“It was a special feeling. I don’t realise anything now but as I spend more time with the baby, then I will get more attached. It is a good thing for me and everyone in the family is so happy,” he said.

India head to Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a one T20I from July 26.