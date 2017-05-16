Wimbledon 2017

Novak Djokovic ponders long break 'for body and mind' following Wimbledon exit

Djokovic’s miserable 12 months hit a fresh low on Wednesday when a right elbow problem curtailed his bid to win Wimbledon for a fourth time.

Image credit: Matthew Childs/ Reuters

Novak Djokovic admits a long break is on the cards after an elbow injury forced him to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych. Djokovic’s miserable 12 months hit a fresh low on Wednesday when a right elbow problem curtailed his bid to win Wimbledon for a fourth time.

The 30-year-old Serb was trailing 7-6 (7/2), 2-0 and felt he had no option but to call it quits as the pain, from an injury that has troubled him for more than a year, began to increase. “There is a possibility that they will propose surgery, but I don’t think that is good,” Djokovic was quoted as saying in the Serbian media. “To go be cut in surgery or to poison myself with pills.... None of the solutions is good.

“A logical conclusion is that a kind of a rest and a longer break is a logical solution. Maybe a longer rest is necessary, not only because of the injury but for my mind as well. During my entire career I have followed a school schedule, I have never been reprimanded, maybe I will skip the next semester.”

Djokovic, who has also struggled with a shoulder issue, had spoken to medical experts about the elbow problem before Wimbledon and was told surgery was an option. Asked what he would do to finally resolve the nagging injury, Djokovic had admitted he wouldn’t rule out an operation.

“The specialists that I’ve talked with, they haven’t been really too clear, mentioning also surgery, mentioning different options,” he said. “Nobody was very clear in what needs to be done. As long as it kind of comes and goes, it’s fine.

“But obviously, adding up, maybe it worked for seven, eight, ten months, but now the next seven months is not working that great.

“Obviously it’s adding up more and more. The more I play, the worse it gets. Yeah, I guess the break is something that I will have to consider right now.” With the US Open just six weeks away at the culmination of the American hard-court swing, Djokovic doesn’t have long to return to full fitness.

Since winning the French Open last year to complete his career Grand Slam, Djokovic has failed to claim another major title. He crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round and the French Open in the quarter-finals.

‘Our bodies have taken a lot’

With world No 1 Andy Murray losing against Sam Querrey earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic knew he would have regained top spot in the rankings if he won Wimbledon.

That honour will have to wait for now and, with Murray hobbled by a long-term hip injury against Querrey, Djokovic conceded the two rivals could be paying the price for their gruelling battle for the top ranking last year.

“Could be. We both had a very long, very tough year, a lot of matches, a lot of emotions, a lot of things in play,” he said.

“Our bodies have taken a lot physically. So, I mean, as an athlete, one way or another, at a certain stage of your career, you’re going to experience these kind of things. “Injuries are part of this sport, unfortunately. Professional tennis is getting very physical in the last couple of years.

“It’s not easy to kind of play on the highest level throughout the entire season, then be able to do that over and over again every season, and then stay healthy.”

The injury was especially frustrating for the 12-time Grand Slam winner as he felt he was finally beginning to play his best tennis after a turbulent period.

“For an athlete, it’s really hard to swallow when you have to retire, especially when you’re playing well,” Djokovic said. “I was playing really well, probably the best tennis I’ve played in the last 10 months or so.

“It’s just unfortunate. It takes some time to understand why this happened and to learn from it.

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.