Wimbledon 2017

Wimbledon day 9 highlights: Federer’s landmark victory, Djokovic’s injury woes, Murray stunned

The Swiss maestro eased to a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over Milos Raonic to become the second oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist of the Open era.

Image credit: Andrew Couldridge/ Reuters

Roger Federer moved into a 12th Wimbledon semi-final and within touching distance of a record eighth title Wednesday as injury-hit Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic crashed out on a dramatic day at the All England Club.

Swiss maestro Federer eased to a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over Milos Raonic to become the second oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist of the Open era.

However, defending champion Murray, severely restricted by a right hip injury, was dethroned by Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-1.

Three-time winner Djokovic also headed for the exit door after the second seed quit his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych with a right elbow injury while trailing 7-6 (7/2), 2-0.

It means that Federer will face Berdych in Friday’s semi-finals while Querrey will tackle Marin Cilic after the former US Open champion put out Gilles Muller, the conqueror of Rafael Nadal, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

Federer, 35, and playing in his 100th match at the All England Club on Wednesday, is the second oldest man to reach the semi-finals after Ken Rosewall, who finished runner-up in 1974 at the age of 39.

“100 matches, I can’t believe it, that’s a lot,” said Federer, who will succeed Rosewall as the oldest ever champion should he take the title and a 19th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.

“I’m very happy my body kept me going over all these years. I’m very pleased with how I’m playing.” Federer matched the big-serving Canadian with 11 aces while crunching a spectacular 46 winners.

He also saved all five break points he faced and has reached the semi-finals without dropping a set. On Friday, he will take an 18-6 career record over Berdych into their semi-final. One year after knocking out 2015 champion Djokovic in the third round, 29-year-old Querrey, the world number 28, accounted for Murray.

The Indian dream

India’s fortunes were a mixed bag during the the day. French Open champion Rohan Bopanna stayed in the fray for the mixed doubles title with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

In the juniors, Zeel Desai moved to the second round in the girls doubles with Swiss teammate Lulu Sun. Sania Mirza ran out of luck as she and Ivan Dodig lost to Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson 6-7, 4-6 in 88 minutes.

Did you know?

  • At 28 in the world, Sam Querrey is the lowest-ranked man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since number 34 Tommy Haas at Wimbledon in 2009.   
  • Roger Federer was playing his 100th match at Wimbledon on Wednesday, just the second man to reach the landmark at the All England Club. Jimmy Connors leads the way on 102.  
  • Five of the men’s quarter-finalists, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Gilles Muller and Tomas Berdych were over 30, an Open era record for 30-somethings in the last-eight at the tournament.

Quotable quotes

“I didn’t start the best but I just kept swinging away and found my groove in the last two sets.”

Sam Querrey after his five-set defeat of Murray

“I’ve been dealing with it for a very long time during my career. Obviously as you get older, things are a little bit tougher to manage than they are when you’re younger. There’s a bit more wear and tear there.”

– Andy Murray on his hip injury

“I’m just surprised it’s taken so long. It’s fine to be the last British women’s winner to win Wimbledon, but it’s better to have plenty of British players to win.”

– Virginia Wade, the last British woman to win Wimbledon, on Johanna Konta succeeding her as the last home semi-finalist 39 years ago.

“It’s my elbow. It’s been bothering me for a year and a half. It’s unfortunate I have to finish Wimbledon like this.”

– Novak Djokovic on the injury which forced him to quit his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.

Number crunching

42 – Grand Slam events it took Sam Querrey to reach his first Slam semi-final.

50 – number of Grand Slam quarter-finals contested by Roger Federer.

70 – winners hit by Querrey in his win over Andy Murray

