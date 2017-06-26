indian cricket

The Big Fight: If you thought Kumble vs Kohli was bad, COA vs CAC is much worse

The bickering between the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators and the Cricket Advisory Committee has reached embarrassing proportions

by 
Image credit: Punit Paranjpe/AFP

At the height of the Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli row, one of the oft-repeated suggestions was a logical one: why can’t they sit across the table and sort things out?

Now, as the bickering between the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) reaches embarrassing proportions, perhaps it is time to ask them the same question: why can’t you sit across the table and sort things out?

The constant back and forth between the two committee’s points to a complete lack of transparency and communication between the two. So much so that the absurdity of it can even strike one as funny in a dark, twisted way.

The timeline of events that have taken place since Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman interviewed the India coach candidate is not only perplexing but also very disturbing.

  • July 10: The CAC interviews the five candidates and decides to delay the decision as they felt the need to speak to India captain Virat Kohli.
  • July 10:  COA Chairman Vinod Rai, however, asked the CAC to complete the process by Tuesday evening. The news made it to the papers through a source.
  • July 11: Sourav Ganguly, though, was stumped by the COA’s sudden demand. He said the COA was party to the decision (to defer the announcement.)
  • July 12: CAC names Ravi Shastri as head coach for the India team. They also name Rahul Dravid as batting consultant for overseas tours and Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant.
  • July 12: The BCCI issues a press release. The subject line of the email sent read: Committee of Administrators hails the CAC coach recommendation. It was an unsigned letter.
  • July 13: According to sources, the Committee of Administrators was unhappy with CAC’s decision to pick batting, bowling consultants.
  • July 13: The BCCI issues another press release in which it thanks Ganguly, Tendulkar and Laxman for executing “the assigned task with total transparency, professionalism and commitment to Indian cricket.” 
  • July 14: The Mumbai Mirror  carries a front page story quoting an unnamed COA source which talks about how the “Big Three have undermined Ravi Shastri by appointing Zaheer and Dravid” and also mentions that the appointments of Zaheer and Dravid will be reviewed on Sunday (July 16).
  • July 14: CAC writes strongly-worded letter to COA chief Vinod Rai which, of course, gets leaked.
  • July 14: An insider reveals that COA will ask Zaheer Khan to give up Indian Premier League contract for India job.
  • July 14: Another BCCI press release. This time, they clarify that Ravi Shastri was consulted before Zaheer and Dravid were appointed.

The most disturbing part of the whole issue though has to be how badly compromised the COA is. They have just three members now – chairman Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye, and Diana Eduljee – and have been appointed by the Supreme Court to reform the BCCI. In effect, they have the mandate to set things right in the way they see best. Despite that, they still feel the need to talk to newspapers and agencies as “sources.”

Surely, they could have picked up the phone and called Ganguly, Tendulkar or Laxman. Instead, they have chosen a well-established BCCI practice and presented their views as a source. They talk about transparency but then respond to a tactic that can only be termed as a low blow. Given that there are just three people left on the panel, can it be so difficult to identify this source?

The CAC’s response to these underhanded methods was to fire off an email to the COA:

“As we have outlined, that [forcing Zaheer and Dravid on Shastri] is not the case, it is imperative that the cricket- loving public at large is made aware of the reality. We could do it ourselves, of course, but we don’t want to further queer the pitch. So we would respectfully request you to clear the air and set the record straight in this regard,” the letter reportedly read.

That the BCCI had to send off a press release praising the CAC is also an indication of how angry the members of the CAC really are.

More than meets the eye

Clearly, there is more to this than meets the eye. The COA clearly seems to believe that the CAC has exceeded it’s brief by selecting the consultants as well. The CAC, on the other hand, seems to believe that they have done no wrong.

It would have helped if the BCCI or the CAC had held a press conference after the appointment and explained their decision. That would have been transparency. Instead, we still don’t know why Shastri really got the nod – was it because Kohli wanted him or was his plan for the next two years better than that of the other candidates?

The last two appointments for the India coach position have been gentlemen, who despite having stellar records as players and commentators, have never really coached a side. Sandeep Patil, a former player and chief selector, criticised the selection process for India’s next coach in a hard-hitting interview to Mid-Day on Thursday.

“I wouldn’t even call it warped. I’d say it’s all wrong,” he said. “Sachin, Sourav and Laxman are absolute legends as players and have done great things for the country, but none of them have coached a team. Do coaches pick umpires and vice-versa?”

Whatever the reasons may be, there’s someone, somewhere who is having a good laugh at the COA and CAC’s expense. Given how some of the most respected names in Indian cricket are reacting to newspaper reports is a bit of a joke and the COA haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory either.

Still, the free-for-all that has ensued only does the reputation of Indian cricket more harm than good. Why neither the esteemed COA nor the legends who make up the CAC understand this is frankly beyond the realm of logic.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.