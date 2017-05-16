International Cricket

West Indies stars will return to the squad with an eye on 2019 World Cup: Report

The WICB is looking to getting its top players in its fold with an eye on directly qualification for the ODI World Cup.

by 

There might finally be a way to break the extended deadlock between the West Indian Cricket Board and West Indian cricketers.

According to a report published in ESPNCricinfo, following talks between the two parties, the WICB has agreed to allow its leading names to be eligible for selection in the shorter formats of the game, starting with West Indies’ next Tour against England due to begin in August this year.

As it stands, the WICB’s current regulation stipulates that only players who commit to regional tournaments across each cricketing format are eligible for selection in West Indies’ international team. The proposed amendment to this regulation is expected to be brought about in October, during the announcement of new central contracts for the players. The said amendment also has the backing of Jimmy Adams, the Director of Cricket of Cricket West Indies and Johnny Grave, CWI’s Chief Executive Officer.

In the interim, the WICB is also looking to provide a reprieve to its leading cricketing names after the suggestion was put forth by the West Indies Players’ Association. Through this measure, the WICB is seeking to get its leading players – those who are currently not playing in any regional tournament held in the Caribbean – back into its international cricketing fold.

While this measure is yet to be formally put in place, it is hoped that the two warring factions will come to a productive understanding following dialogues which are to be held via conference calls later in the week. If an acceptance is reached, it would mean players like Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo will get a chance to play again in the West Indian colours.

For the former world champions, the World Cup matters

Chris Gayle is one player who recently made a comeback to the West Indian team after a lengthy hiatus. The left-handed opener, who was included in the West Indian team that played – and won – a one-off T20 match against India in July, made his intention quite clear about things changing for the better in Caribbean cricket.

“Things are beginning to open up a little more now between players and the board. It’s looking good, and we’ve to try and build from this to get the best players out on the field,” said the 37-year-old on Thursday. “The fans were happy to see me back on the field representing West Indies. Hopefully, things can get better. Hopefully I can play a few more games. I definitely want to play the 2019 World Cup.”

And, in reality, all roads of rapprochement between the WICB and players lead onto this common goal. Of wanting West Indies to play the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, without having to put themselves through the qualification rounds.

While West Indies has established itself as a powerhouse in T20, the two-time former world champions’ credentials as an One-Day International outfit has almost disappeared. They are ranked ninth in the world in ODIs currently and lest they improve their ranking to the eighth place by September, they will have to make their way through the 10-team World Cup qualifiers.

