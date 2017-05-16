Indian Football

Integration of OCI/PIO players into Under-13 and Under-15 youth teams receives mixed reactions

Some experts are against the introduction of any foreigners while the OCI/PIO step may prove to be fruitful, according to others.

by 
Minerva Punjab crowned the Under-15 I-League champions for the season 2016-17.. Image credit: AIFF Media

The All India Football Federation’s decision to allow youth academies to register a maximum of three players of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)/Person of Indian Origin (PIO)/Foreigners has drawn mixed reactions from various sections of the footballing community in the country.

While the decision to include foreigners in this list has been criticised, some observers feel allowing OCI’s and PIO’s in the youth system may be an interesting experiment,

Kushal Das, AIFF’s general secretary, when contacted made it clear, that this decision was taken, keeping the OCI and PIO kids in mind, “There are many PIOs living in India and their kids also want to play football. This will be applicable to them so that they can send their children to academies.”

Das also emphasised that this would not be applicable to the national age-group sides, up to India Under-16. “This rule is specifically for academies and those clubs that want to take part in the Under-15 and Under-16 I-League and starting next year, the Under-13 I-League,” he reiterated.

Out of a total of 30 registered players, three academy entrants from either of the three categories may be registered in the respective age-group squads but not at the Under-18 level or above. Das says, “The Under-18 team has to cater to the national team and at that stage, we have to start thinking about the senior squads. If any of these players wish to continue beyond the Under-15 age group, then he or she will have to take up Indian citizenship to play in and for the country.”

Ranjan Choudhary, one of India’s most renowned youth trainers, has mixed feelings about the new rules. On the OCI/PIO subject, he is fairly satisfied and calls it an interesting ‘experiment’ for the future. “Yes, I have seen this in Japan and South Korea where they have started implementing this with a certain degree of success. Here too, we don’t allow OCI/PIO’s into the main team just yet, but could be an interesting test for the local kids to play with children from different backgrounds,” says the coach who has been associated with the Tata Football Academy, Pune FC and is now in-charge of East Bengal’s Under-18 squad which finished runners-up to the AIFF Elite Academy in the recently concluded Under-18 I-League.

To say that this is a new phenomenon would be misleading as there are clubs and academies in the country, which already have children who fall into either of these three categories playing with them.

Das also states something on similar lines, “Bengaluru FC has two Americans playing in their academy. There are others too.”

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools also have children with similar origins playing in their academies.

Shaji Prabhakaran, former FIFA regional development officer for South and Central Asia and author on grassroots development, is not too satisfied with the development, “People should not go out of India and search for talent when we already have a population of 1.3 billion.

“This model exists in mature markets, in European countries. Here, the clubs should be more sensible about the players they choose. If people start importing, they should not pick second grade players in the name of foreigners. Personally, I wouldn’t even take one. I would want more Indians to be part of the ecosystem at youth level. Most of the clubs won’t go for it, limited budget, as costs go up substantially,” says Shaji emphasising on Indian talent being prioritised.

The academy model is not consistent across high-performing European nations. While a lot of foreign players play in England, world champions Germany have a majority or in most cases, fully reserved spots for native footballers.

Raphael Honigstein’s Das Reboot, on German football, further states that German academies had stopped searching for South American talent in the early 2000’s.

Choudhary also give examples of the German model, as their academies are ‘only filled with German kids’, in his argument against foreigners at the youth level.

Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Minerva Punjab, one of India’s most successful clubs at the younger age groups, says that he will not follow the rule as it is not mandatory, “If they are OCI or PIO who can go on to play for the club or India in the future, then it is worth it. Otherwise we will not sign any foreigners as our costs will escalate.”

With the AFC also asking for 80% homegrown players in the local leagues and teams, and with a few I-League clubs taking punts on young, Indian players, it is interesting to see whether these new rules will affect the composition of academy teams going forward.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.