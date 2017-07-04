Futsal fever

Premier Futsal rides high popularity wave created by Ronaldinho, who extends association by 3 years

The Brazil and Barcelona legend said that he aimed at involving the youth in the five-a-side, indoor cousin of football.

Image credit: PTI

Former Barcelona and Netherlands stalwart Giovanni van Bronckhorst had once revealed that the many tricks that two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho would pull off on the pitch were entirely pre-meditated.

The manner in which the Brazilian superstar made his presence felt in India for a second consecutive year of Premier Futsal was akin to one of those deft feints that embarrassed defenders aplenty.

After a long wait, Ronaldinho made a dashing entry onto the stage. His entry was expected, but manner in which he pulled off was quite out of the box. The 2002 World Cup winner received a heroic welcome last year.

Despite not being actively involved in the game, he continues have delirious fans chanting his name wherever he goes. It was no different in Mumbai. Even the monsoon couldn’t keep his supporters, who came out in numbers wearing Brazil and Barcelona jerseys.

Ronaldinho, who was in Pakistan a few days ago, said that he was glad to back in India. Perhaps encouraged by his popularity, the fleet-footed maestro has extended his association with Premier Futsal for another three years. “I am happy to be here [in India],” he said. “The very first season was a huge success that motivated everyone at the back here. This season is going to be a bigger success. I am very happy to be hear and receive the love of fans and people from India.”

With the country’s first Fifa event, the U-17 World Cup only three months away, the 36-year-old opined that India recent surge in the world rankings [rated 96th in the world as of July] can be a benchmark for other sports to grow too. “I believe the improvement in Fifa rankings will help Futsal especially after the success of last year. It will also help other sports to grow,” he said.

This season will also see four host cities as opposed to the two from last year. The group stages, which will see the six teams play against each other seven times before the semi-finals and the final, which will be played in Dubai.

Ronaldinho, whose stand-out performance last season was slamming five goals during 7-2 win for his side, Goa 5s against Bengaluru 5s, said that the long-term goal was to bring the youth closer to the sport. “We want to inspire more and more youngsters to take up the sport and all of our efforts, especially the launch pad [Season 1] are directed towards bringing the youth closer to the game,” he said.

Portugal legend Luis Figo and Futsal maestro Falcao will also continue their association with the league. There was little mention of the other marquee names from last season, Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, and Argentine Hernan Crespo.

Another yesteryear Brazilian star, Kaka, along with David Beckham, were also linked with Premier Futsal earlier in the year. The organisers have a mission at hand. Xavier Britto, the chairman said: “We are committed in expanding the sport further and allowing sports enthusiasts from different geographies to come forward and engage with Futsal.”

About the expansion of the tournament, managing director Dinesh Raj said he was focused in providing a “wholesome” experience for the fans: “The fixtures for this year’s tournament have been scheduled keeping in mind the imparting of a wholesome futsal experience across the world.”

Premier Futsal 2 gets underway from September 15th.

Sponsored Content BY 

The answer to the Indian fan’s annual quest for the latest unspoiled episode of Game of Thrones

The big question isn’t just who’s the best man (or woman) for the throne – it’s also what is the perfect way for Indian fans to get their hands on the best version.

Image credit: Hotstar

Indian audiences, savvier than ever before in their choice of international entertainment, are as good as anyone in telling their Lannisters apart from their Targaryens, and visibly mourn each fallen Stark with the same passion as any other fan in the world. And with 16th July fast approaching (17th July 7:30 am, IST being the D-Day for Indian fans), the anticipation of the surviving characters’ fates in the epic medieval fantasy show Game of Thrones’ Season 7 is reaching fever pitch. As in previous seasons, every trailer, stray comment by an actor or image is being decoded and analysed to answer various fan questions. Will there finally be a Stark reunion? How much more badass will Arya get? Who will die?

But the most important question remains - how can Indian fans watch the unspoiled version of the most secretive and explosive series in recent memory, as soon as it is first aired in the world?

Torrent downloads remain the most popular go-to solution but come with risks. Being landmines of copyright infringement, torrent sites frequently get blocked by government authorities, especially when heavy traffic is anticipated. Moreover, torrents pose a serious threat to your cybersecurity by making your computer vulnerable to attacks by viruses, malware, ransomware and pesky adware.

Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)
Also, keep in mind that heavy traffic from similar fans from across the world brings down download speeds considerably with the airing of each episode. Sure, you can wait till the traffic reduces and HD versions are uploaded, but by then you will have inadvertently stumbled upon a spoiler despite your best efforts.

TV is another, less tedious option. Indian fans can now catch each episode 40 hours after it first airs in the USA. Though a much-desired development, even this time lag can affect your spoiler-free run if you are connected to the Internet 24X7 (as we all are). Eager fans and reviewers venting on online publications and social media lurk in every corner of the web.

Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)
TV is a great starting point for those looking to ease into the world of Westerosi politics as it sanitises the medieval brutality of the show. Seasoned Game of Thrones fans, however, insist that the show is best experienced in all its graphic glory. For example, Daenerys’ position as a strong contender for the Iron Throne is cemented by the pivotal scene in which she emerges from the ashes as the Mother of Dragons, and yet again when she walks out unscathed from a burning hut in Season 6. The unavoidable ad breaks on TV, moreover, can break the flow of the fast-paced rollercoaster ride that is a Game of Thrones episode.

So, how can you get access to the latest full-length HD episode of Game of Thrones without accidentally downloading malware, breaking the law or waiting around for the late-night TV time slot? Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, provides the best solution for all your GOT access troubles. Hotstar is HBO’s official streaming partner in India. All the latest HD episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 will be available for streaming to Hotstar Premium subscribers in their original, unspoiled form within minutes of being aired in the USA – starting 7.30am on 17th July, to be precise! This means you can start your day armed with the knowledge of who killed whom before the world itself has a had a chance to process the latest developments.

With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)
Now you need not plead for spoiler-free conversations with friends and co-workers or scroll down with lightning speed when a Game of Thrones-related notification appears on news or social media. And if you wish to enjoy the elaborately choreographed battle scenes on a bigger screen, you can make use of Google Chromecast or Apple TV to stream the episodes on your Smart TV - that too ad-free!

Hotstar has opened up a world of premium HBO Originals for Indian audiences with diverse tastes. Apart from Game of Thrones, Indian viewers can now easily and reliably access other critically acclaimed shows such as Silicon Valley, Prison Break, Homeland, Big Little Lies and many more. You can check out Hotstar’s HBO catalogue here. All of Hotstar’s offerings, including live sports coverage and movies and shows across eight languages, are available for a free one-month trial. You can sign up for the Premium membership, and get the free trial, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.