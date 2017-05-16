Tour de France: France’s Warren Barguil emerges victorious in 13th stage on Bastille Day

Frenchman Warren Barguil took an emotional stage 13 victory on Bastille Day at the Tour de France on Friday as Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador resurrected their yellow jersey hopes.

Colombia’s Quintana was second and Spaniard Contador third to take back almost two minutes on Italian Fabio Aru, who maintained the race lead at the end of the short 101km Pyrenean stage from Saint Girons to Foix. This win was sweet revenge for Barguil, who missed out to Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran in a photo finish on Sunday.

“It completely makes up for it. This just felt so good today,” said Barguil, the 16th Frenchman to win a Tourstage on Bastille Day.

“Alberto Contador went on the attack. I went on the outside of him and then back in and I knew that I would be the fastest.

“Contador was my idol when I was younger. I never would have believed that I could do this a few years ago.” Reigning champion Chris Froome finished alongside Aru, 1min 48sec behind the winner, to keep hold of second place at 6sec with Frenchman Romain Bardet remaining third at 25sec.

“That’s another day down so I can’t be anything but delighted,” said a beaming Aru.

‘Perfect’

The biggest winner, though, was Froome’s Sky team-mate Mikel Landa, who finished fourth at just 2sec and moved up two places to fifth overall, now just 1:09 back.

“Yesterday was a tough day for me in the final,” said Froome, who lost the yellow jersey to Aru on Thursday after cracking on the brutally steep uphill finish.

“Today I felt a lot better, we played a bit with our team because we had Mikel Landa, who’s not far back in the standings. It was perfect for us, Mikel was very strong – maybe in the next few days we can play even more with this.”

But the race was made initially by Contador, who attacked on the first of three mountain climbs, and Quintana who attacked early on the second. Contador’s move with 70km to ride was marked by Landa while Quintana, less than 10km later, brought along Barguil.

The latter two caught the former just before cresting the final summit of the day, 27km from the finish.

And those were the four who contested the sprint for victory, with Barguil bringing great delight to the home fans on their national holiday. Both Contador and Quintana had lost significant time over the first 12 days that left their overall hopes in tatters.

But Contador moved into the top 10, although still more than five minutes back, while Quintana, still eighth, now has a deficit of just 2:07 to Aru. With two stages in the Alps to come, a resurgent Quintana is once again a serious threat for overall victory.

“Whenever I feel good and have even a gramme of strength, I’ll try to give everything,” said Quintana.

In the final 10km, Ireland’s Dan Martin and Simon Yates of Britain escaped out of Aru’s group to snatch back a few seconds, although both lost a place to Landa.