World Para Athletics gold medallist Sundar Singh Gurjar says Rio incident haunted him for long

The 21-year-old maintains that he had worked harder for last year’s quadrennial event and is already looking forward to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Image credit: Facebook

Sundar Singh Gurjar needed a redemption of sort after the Rio Paralympics fiasco last year where he failed to turn up for the javelin throw starting line-up on time and the country missed out on a possible medal.

The 21-year-old knew that The World Para Athletics Championship in London provided him with the best opportunity to bury the ghosts of Rio and he ensured that there were no hiccups this time around as he helped India bag its first gold of the event with a personal best throw of hurled the spear to 60.36 m in the F46 category.

Gurjar was undoubtedly the pre-event favourite in the absence of Paralympic champion and world record holder Devendra Jhanjaria and he did not disappoint.

“I was very disappointed after Rio, as I had prepared intensely and ultimately, could not compete.

My morale was completely broken then, but I am delighted with this comeback to competition. I had trained hard for the World Championships as well, but not as much as I had done for Rio. Hence, this gold medal is great motivation for me to perform even better from here on,” said Gurjar, who used to compete in regular events till 2015. He shifted to para events after losing his left hand due to an accident.

But despite the gold medal winning effort, the Rajasthan para-athlete wasnt very happy that he could not have a shot at the world record and said he has already set his sights on next year’s Asian Games.

“I have recovered fully, and will do even better at the Asian Games [next year]. I am a little bit disappointed at not being able to break the world record, but am still satisfied that I got the medal,” Gurjar said.

Jhajharia currently holds the world record in the F46 category with a throw of 63.97m at Rio.

‘Will make India proud, says Mahavir Saini

Gurjar’s coach Mahavir Saini said that after his trainee’s setback last year, he had to work hard to get Gurjar back on track, especially the mental side of the game. “In every step of the way, I had to work with him closely, especially the mental side of things. This belief helped me to encourage him to participate in three events. I’m certain that he will win medals in shot put on the 18th and discus throw on 23rd, and will make India proud.”

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.