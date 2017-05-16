Women’s World Cup, Live: Openers Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana fall early vs New Zealand

It all boils down to this. Mithali Raj faces a do-or-die battle against New Zealand in Derby on Satuday in India’s final match of their Women’s World Cup campaign. The campaign started off brilliantly with four wins on the trot but spluttered with defeats to South Africa and Australia. India are currently fourth on the table with eight points, one point above New Zealand who have won three, lost two and had a match washed out.

Live:

End of Over 10, India 31/2: Sixth over brings another neat strike from Mandhana as she is beginning to find the gaps and India score six off it, but Kasperek bowls another maiden in her next over. Hannah Rowe comes in to bowl and struck in her very first over with a wicket maiden that dismissed the potentially dangerous looking Smriti Mandhana. Raj frees herself a little more in the next over as Kasperek is taken for eight runs with a wonderful cover drive from the captain. A watchful over from Rowe later, India end Powerplay on 31/2 – scoring rate better than the last game, but with an additional wicket.

Wicket! Mandhana is bowled! Hannah Rowe is introduced into the attach and strikes in her very first over. An over-pitched ball, not much in it but she goes for a shot, but once again her feet are at an awkward angle and the ball goes through the side of her bat to take the stumps off. Another failure for the opener as she walks back on 13 off 24. Indian 21/1, wicket maiden for Rowe.

And it is Harmanpreet Kaur coming in to bat early, only in the eight over as she walks in ahead of Deepti Sharma.

End of Over 5, India 15/1: Leigh Kasperek starts with a maiden with good length balls right on the money. Pacer Lea Tahuhu shares the new ball with her and bowls an equally neat line for another maiden. Mandhana scores India’s first runs with a single off a jittery shot in Kasperek’s next over – but that seems to ease the pressure a little as she strikes a stylish boundary on the last ball of the over to get six off it. But Raut falls in the very next over, breaking India’s opening partnership early once again. Four runs come off the next over as India finish the first overs on 15.

Wicket! Raut falls early this time! Lea Tahuhu gets the opener to poke straight to Katey Martin at slip. Raut, who scored a gritty century in the lat match against Australia falls on 4 off 11 this time. And once again, India’s opening partnership doesn’t last long. Mithali Raj in at No 3 again, India 10/1.

Raut’s wicket puts the onus on Mandhana to not give away her wicket early and player herself in.

Let’s begin! Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut out with the bat for India, and surprise, surprise, spinner Leigh Kasperek has the new ball. Spin very early from Suize Bates. What has she seen in the pitch?

FYI: The India vs New Zealand is live on Star Sports 1, and not just on Hotstar as earlier publicised. Change of heart?

The virtual quarterfinal clash between will be a test of India’s character, the team will need to shrug off the consecutive and comprehensive losses against South Africa and Australia and approach this match with the fresh mind. Here’s the Preview

Playing XIs

INDw XI: S Mandhana, P Raut, M Raj, H Kaur, D Sharma, V Krishnamurthy, S Verma, S Pandey, J Goswami, R Gayakwad, P Yadav — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) July 15, 2017

NZw XI: S Bates, R Priest, A Satterthwaite, K Martin, S Devine, K Perkins, M Green, A Kerr, H Rowe, L Tahuhu, L Kasperek — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) July 15, 2017

2.45 pm: India will be batting first. New Zealand win the toss and have decided to have a bowl. “We have to deal with pressure. Have to play at our best or go home,” says Suzie Bates, the Kiwi skipper.

Changes in both teams as Hannah Rowe and Maddy Green come in place of Holly Huddleston and Erin Bermingham. For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad replaces Ekta Bisht, left-arm spinner for left-arm spinner.