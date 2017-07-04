indian cricket

Ravi Shastri should have been allowed to pick his own support staff, says Vikram Limaye

The outgoing member of the Indian cricket board’s panel of administrators said that the Cricket Advisory Committee’s mandate was to only pick the head coach.

by 
Image credit: PTI

India’s new head coach Ravi Shastri should have been allowed to pick his own support staff rather than having it imposed on him, according to Vikram Limaye, the outgoing member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators.

Banker Limaye, who stepped down from the COA to take over as the chief executive of the National Stock Exchange, said that the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, which picked Shastri over five other candidates, were not supposed to pick the head coach’s support staff.

The CAC, comprising former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, also appointed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant and former captain Rahul Dravid as batting consultant for overseas tours.

Limaye said that the head coach should have been involved in the decision to appoint consultants. “[The] advisory committee’s main task was to pick the head coach,” he told The Times of India in an interview.

“The brief given to them was not to pick the support staff,” he added. “The rest was their recommendation. Ultimately, it is the head coach who should have a say in who his support staff should be. Whether he needs permanent coaches or additional consultants for specific tours or conditions, the head coach can only recommend. The head coach is well within his rights on these matters. You cannot decide arbitrarily who the head coach’s team should be without the head coach’s involvement in that decision.”

Limaye also said that the whole interview process for head coach and its aftermath has been “sensationalised beyond reason” in the media. After the CAC took the interviews, Ganguly had told the media that they were holding back the announcement until they informed captain Virat Kohli. However, the following day, reports surfaced that the COA was unhappy with the decision and had asked the CAC to announce their decision within a day.

The next day, it was leaked in the media that Shastri was the new coach, before the BCCI denied it, only to announce it themselves hours later. “...we had put a process in place which was very clearly laid out,” Limaye said. “There was a credible committee in place that was tasked with the responsibility and the outcome should be respected instead of being sensationalised. The committee said they wanted to talk to Virat and there was nothing wrong with that either. There is no reason why captain should find out who the coach is through press. There were various channels and people saying this is a farce and Virat was making the decision, which is not correct.”

‘Mismatch in understanding’

With Limaye’s exit, the COA, which initially had four members when it was formed in January this year, is now down to only two. Former member and historian Ramachandra Guha had resigned from the panel in June citing various concerns regarding its functioning. The COA is now left with only its chief Vinod Rai and former cricketer Diana Edulji.

Limaye said that there is “a mismatch in expectations and understanding” because “I don’t think people understand what COA is able to do and not able to do”. He added, “The expectation is that COA is completely empowered to do whatever they feel is appropriate for Indian cricket. That is not the mandate given to COA. [The] mandate is to implement the [Justice Lodha panel’s] reforms and supervise the management and administration of BCCI.”

The COA is not empowered to overrule any decision of the BCCI’s general body, Limaye said, as that can only be done by the Supreme Court. “Many of the decisions that need to be taken for implementation of [the] reforms are general body decisions and COA cannot unilaterally enforce them. Ultimately, it is for [BCCI] members to vote and if they choose not to, then it is not possible for us to get the reforms implemented.”

Limaye also disagreed with the view that the COA could have done more in these seven months. “We put a model constitution in place two months after being appointed, which was challenged in court,” he said. “Following that, we went to the court seeking clarification. This was somewhere around March end or early April and the SC gave a date of July 14 to opine on these matters and clarify. So when people say COA should have implemented reforms, there’s a mismatch in understanding.”

He added, “Now the court has said that it will look into these matters on September 5. So, in the interim, whatever has to be done in terms of adoption of the constitution cannot be enforced by the COA. Either the [BCCI] members have to agree to do it on their own or the court has to enforce it. Beyond a certain point, the COA cannot do much.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The answer to the Indian fan’s annual quest for the latest unspoiled episode of Game of Thrones

The big question isn’t just who’s the best man (or woman) for the throne – it’s also what is the perfect way for Indian fans to get their hands on the best version.

Image credit: Hotstar

Indian audiences, savvier than ever before in their choice of international entertainment, are as good as anyone in telling their Lannisters apart from their Targaryens, and visibly mourn each fallen Stark with the same passion as any other fan in the world. And with 16th July fast approaching (17th July 7:30 am, IST being the D-Day for Indian fans), the anticipation of the surviving characters’ fates in the epic medieval fantasy show Game of Thrones’ Season 7 is reaching fever pitch. As in previous seasons, every trailer, stray comment by an actor or image is being decoded and analysed to answer various fan questions. Will there finally be a Stark reunion? How much more badass will Arya get? Who will die?

But the most important question remains - how can Indian fans watch the unspoiled version of the most secretive and explosive series in recent memory, as soon as it is first aired in the world?

Torrent downloads remain the most popular go-to solution but come with risks. Being landmines of copyright infringement, torrent sites frequently get blocked by government authorities, especially when heavy traffic is anticipated. Moreover, torrents pose a serious threat to your cybersecurity by making your computer vulnerable to attacks by viruses, malware, ransomware and pesky adware.

Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)
Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)

Also, keep in mind that heavy traffic from similar fans from across the world brings down download speeds considerably with the airing of each episode. Sure, you can wait till the traffic reduces and HD versions are uploaded, but by then you will have inadvertently stumbled upon a spoiler despite your best efforts.

TV is another, less tedious option. Indian fans can now catch each episode 40 hours after it first airs in the USA. Though a much-desired development, even this time lag can affect your spoiler-free run if you are connected to the Internet 24X7 (as we all are). Eager fans and reviewers venting on online publications and social media lurk in every corner of the web.

Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)
Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)

TV is a great starting point for those looking to ease into the world of Westerosi politics as it sanitises the medieval brutality of the show. Seasoned Game of Thrones fans, however, insist that the show is best experienced in all its graphic glory. For example, Daenerys’ position as a strong contender for the Iron Throne is cemented by the pivotal scene in which she emerges from the ashes as the Mother of Dragons, and yet again when she walks out unscathed from a burning hut in Season 6. The unavoidable ad breaks on TV, moreover, can break the flow of the fast-paced rollercoaster ride that is a Game of Thrones episode.

So, how can you get access to the latest full-length HD episode of Game of Thrones without accidentally downloading malware, breaking the law or waiting around for the late-night TV time slot? Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, provides the best solution for all your GOT access troubles. Hotstar is HBO’s official streaming partner in India. All the latest HD episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 will be available for streaming to Hotstar Premium subscribers in their original, unspoiled form within minutes of being aired in the USA – starting 7.30am on 17th July, to be precise! This means you can start your day armed with the knowledge of who killed whom before the world itself has a had a chance to process the latest developments.

With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)
With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)

Now you need not plead for spoiler-free conversations with friends and co-workers or scroll down with lightning speed when a Game of Thrones-related notification appears on news or social media. And if you wish to enjoy the elaborately choreographed battle scenes on a bigger screen, you can make use of Google Chromecast or Apple TV to stream the episodes on your Smart TV - that too ad-free!

Hotstar has opened up a world of premium HBO Originals for Indian audiences with diverse tastes. Apart from Game of Thrones, Indian viewers can now easily and reliably access other critically acclaimed shows such as Silicon Valley, Prison Break, Homeland, Big Little Lies and many more. You can check out Hotstar’s HBO catalogue here. All of Hotstar’s offerings, including live sports coverage and movies and shows across eight languages, are available for a free one-month trial. You can sign up for the Premium membership, and get the free trial, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.