Roger Federer climbed to third place in the latest ATP rankings on Monday on the strength of his record eighth Wimbledon triumph by beating Marin Cilic in the final.

His 19th grand slam win saw the Swiss jump two places up the rankings still dominated by Britain’s Andy Murray, eliminated from Wimbledon in the quarter-finals, while Rafael Nadal, knocked out in the fourth round, holds on to second place.

The Spanish ace, though, has managed to close down the gap between him and Murray at the top, and currently stands only 285 points behind the top-ranked player. Nadal, though, enjoys a significant 925-point gap at second place, ahead of his old rival Federer, who has bagged two Grand Slams in the year.

12-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who retired from the quarter-final after suffering an injury, is also within touching distance of the third spot with only 225 points separating him and Federer. However, the Serb has hinted at taking a long break to rediscover form after enduring a poor 2017 season. Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori have taken the sixth, seventh and eight spots respectively. 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic is ranked ninth while Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov is 10th.