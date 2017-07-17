Karolina Pliskova is the new world number one in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday despite never having won a major tournament. The 25-year-old Czech jumped from third place to the top after world number two Simona Halep lost in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, and previous top ranked Angelique Kerber fell in the fourth round.

Pliskova becomes number one without ever having lifted one of the four majors in tennis. She did however reach the US Open final last year, the French Open semi-finals this year and has won three tour titles in 2017: Brisbane, Doha and Eastbourne.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is at fifth place, adrift of fourth-placed Johanna Konta by only 20 points. Kerber, whose form has faded through the year, slipped to the third spot in the table. Veteran Venus Williams is at ninth while French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who was defeated by the former at Wimbledon, lies at 12th in the table.

(With inputs from AFP)