Mahindra Racing cruised to a double podium finish on Monday in the second race of the inaugural New York City ePrix at Brooklyn Circuit, which is the penultimate location of the 2016-’17 FIA Formula E Championship.

Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld, driving the all-electric M3Electro racecar reached the Super Pole shootout session to start the race from the second and the fifth spot, respectively. Rosenqvist and Heidfield made early gains at the initial stages of the race and held on to it to finish second and third, respectively.

“I’m thrilled to be back on the podium after a great New York City ePrix. It was feeling pretty good in the beginning and I had a very good start off the line,” said the 25-year-old Rosenqvist while Heidfield said,

“It was a good race and quite exciting, to finish with another double podium is fantastic.”