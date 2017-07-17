India’s Amit Kumar Saroha won the silver in the club throw (F51 category) event at the World Para Athletics Championships in London on Monday. The 32-year-old also set the Asian record with a throw of 30.25m and finished 1.74m behind eventual world champion Zeljko Dimitrijevic of Serbia, who set a world record with a throw of 31.99m. Serbia’s Milos Mitic finished third with a personal best throw of 29.06m.

Saroha had finished fourth at the Rio Paralympics last year when he missed out on a medal by 0.19m. Dimitrijevic had won the gold with Mitric clinching the silver medal. In a way, victory was sweet for Saroha as he muscled his way to the second position this time round.

