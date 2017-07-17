Ravichandran Ashwin took the diplomatic route when questioned by the situation regarding India’s newly appointed staff at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

“I think, the new coach or the new support staff, it does not come under my jurisdiction, it is not something I will take a call on,” said the Indian off-spinner. “I am not being diplomatic, it will be unfair for me to pass a comment on that. Likewise always, the Indian team moves on, India moves on (and) we have to find out in course of time, how it is going.”

After the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the team’s new coach, the Committee of Administrators and the Cricket Advisory Committee are at loggerheads over the inclusion of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as part of the backroom staff respectively.

India will be travelling to Sri Lanka later in July where they will play three Tests, five One-Day Internationals and a Twenty20 International. However, Sri Lanka are currently going through a run of bad results after being defeated by eleventh-ranked Zimbabwe in their just-concluded ODI series. Ashwin, however, welcomed the result.

“With regard to Zimbabwe winning over Sri Lanka, that’s how the game goes, anybody can lose, anybody can win,” said the off-spinner. “Tomorrow Afghanistan may beat someone, so that’s the way the sport needs to (go). It is very healthy for the game.”