Oilmax-Stag Yoddhas edge out Shaze Challengers to post first win in Ultimate Table Tennis

Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem beat Petrissa Solja by three games to nil to help Oilmax-Stag Yoddhas register a 15-12 win against Shaze Challengers on day five of Ultimate Table Tennis, the country’s first-ever professional table tennis league, at the Nehru stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, reported PTI.
After the match, Falcons TTC continue to lead the points table with 28, followed by Challengers and Yoddhas with 26 apiece. The encounter was evenly poised after five rubbers with Yoddhas ahead 8-7. However, the next four matches saw mixed fortunes for the teams. Andrej Gacina appeared to have given Challengers the upperhand by trouncing India’s Jubin Kumar 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-2) but Polina Mihailova hit back with a 3-0 win of her own against Indian paddler Mouma Das as Yoddhas nosed ahead 11-10.
With the last two matches to be played, it looked like anyone’s tie to win. Tomislav Pucar, who came in as a replacement for the Yoddhas’s top player Panagiotis Gionis, started well by taking the first game 11-9 against Li Ping. The lanky Croatian, however, couldn’t sustain the momentum and lost the next two games to lose 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, allowing Challengers to draw level at 12-all.
Doo Hoi Kem denied Solja in the final match, winning two close games in a shutout, to secure a much-needed victory for Yoddhas. Earlier, India’s Soumyajit Ghosh stunned world No.29 Aruna Quadri to give Challengers a flying start before Yoddhas bounced back to lead 8-7.
Ghosh put Challengers ahead with a stunning 2-1 victory over his Nigerian rival in the opening match of the day. The Indian, ranked no. 85, cruised to a 11-2 win in the opening game before Quadri staged a strong comeback to win the second at 11-9.
The Nigerian jumped to a 7-2 lead in the third before the Indian rallied brilliantly to turn the contest on its head, taking the lead at 8-7 before winning the game at 11-8. China-born German world No. 9 Han Ying extended Challengers’ lead to 4-2 with a 2-1 win over Manika Batra of Yoddhas in the women’s singles.
Batra pulled off a surprise win in the opening game 11-8, before experienced Ying regained control to take the next at 11-5 and was pushed to the limit before holding on to win the third game on the golden point (11-10).
In a reversal of fortunes, Yoddhas’ mixed doubles pair of Abhishek Yadav and Doo Hoi Kem outclassed Challengers’ team Ghosh and Petrissa Solja (Germany) 3-0 (11-10. 11-9, 11-6) to help their side edge ahead on points at 5-4.
Yoddhas’ Quadri rallied from a game down to win his second match of the day, against Croatia’s Andrej Gacina 2-1 (10-11, 11-6, 11-3) to put his team ahead 7-5 after four matches.
In the fifth rubber, Polina Mihailova faltered against Han Ying, losing 1-2 (8-11, 11-10, 8-11) as Challengers reduced the margin to 7-8. Earlier, Greece paddler Gionis, ranked 19 in the world, was ruled out of the remainder of the league due to an inflammation in heel and was Pucar.
How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future
India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.
Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.
Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.
The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.
Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.
The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.
Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.
For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.
The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.
Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.
In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.
While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.
Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.
