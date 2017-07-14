International Cricket

‘I can’t believe he’s said that’: England captain Joe Root hits back at Michael Vaughan’s comments

The former skipper had criticised the hosts’ batting in the second Test against South Africa, saying it was ‘maybe a lack of respect about what the game is’.

by 
Reuters

Joe Root was stunned by former England captain Michael Vaughan’s assertion that his side had failed to respect Test cricket during their thumping 340-run defeat by South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Ashes-winning skipper Vaughan, now a commentator with BBC Radio’s Test Match Special, made his stinging comments as England lost seven first-innings wickets for 62 runs to be bowled out in little more than 50 overs for 205 in reply to the Proteas’ 335.

Root’s 78 was the only fifty in a meagre total that left England well behind in the game. “The England batting has been appalling,” Vaughan said, who played alongside Root’s father Matt at the Sheffield Collegiate Club in Yorkshire and has been a friend of the family since Joe was a boy.

“Maybe it’s a lack of respect about what the game is,” said Vaughan, one of the leading Test batsmen of his era.

“They look like they are playing a Twenty20 game. They have this approach of attack, attack, attack. There is no thought or feeling of seeing off a bowler or wearing a team down.”

England’s second innings was even worse, with Root’s men bowled out for just 133 in pursuit of a world-record target of 474 with more than a day to spare on Monday as South Africa levelled the four-match series at 1-1.

This was England’s sixth defeat in their last eight Tests and Root, in charge for just the most recent two, was taken aback by mentor Vaughan’s comments.

“I think that’s very unfair – I can’t believe he’s actually said that. “We pride ourselves on winning series like this, and unfortunately we’ve played poorly this week,” Root added.

‘It’s been a tough week’

But the Yorkshireman accepted his side ought to be able to bat in different styles according to the match situation, whatever the individual preferences of particular players.

“We need to make sure we learn quickly ... (so that) if we are in a similar situation (in the third Test) at The Oval, for example, we play it slightly smarter,” said Root.

“Part of Test cricket is trying to find a balance of both (attack and defence) – and even if it’s not your strength, you build it into your natural game,” he added.

“You have periods where you can absorb a bit of pressure and find the right moment to apply it when chances come along.

“We are capable of doing it and have done it previously, but this wasn’t a very good example of it.” Meanwhile the 26-year-old Root, who led England to a 211-run series opening win at Lord’s in his first Test as skipper, said this huge loss had been a chastening experience.

“I definitely feel older – it’s been a tough week,” he conceded. “South Africa responded very well from Lord’s – and especially with the bat, we didn’t assess the situation well enough in the first innings.

“After that, we couldn’t find a way to get back into the game.” The star batsman added: “We’re a side that doesn’t like giving anything away, and unfortunately today that wasn’t a fair representation of how good we are as a team.”

By contrast, just about everything went right for Root’s opposing captain Faf du Plessis, who did not play at Lord’s following the birth of his first child.

“Pretty much from the toss through to the last ball we bowled, we were in control of the Test match,” Du Plessis said. England number three batsman Gary Ballance, out for just four on Monday, was due to have an X-ray on his left index finger after being struck by a Morne Morkel short ball.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.