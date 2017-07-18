Indian Football

How two former Real Madrid men are masterminding the Delhi Dynamos’ makeover

There is a sea of change at the capital outfit, with the old setup being ripped apart to bring a new structure in place.

by 
From left to right: Rohan Sharma, Director (Delhi Dynamos); Anil Sharma, Director; Miguel Angel Portugal (Head Coach); Ivan Bravo, Director-General (Aspire Academy); Ashish Shah, CEO (Dynamos) | Delhi Dynamos/Twitter

The Delhi Dynamos franchise is in reconstruction mode. They have, for all purposes, demolished their three-year-old house and started reconstructing it from the ground up. This is in anticipation of a season which sees a brand new Indian Super League, replete with fresh challenges for franchises which were used to a two-and-half-month season.

Edition four, featuring two new entrants, JSW’s Bengaluru FC and Tata’s Jamshedpur FC, is expected to be twice as long, starting November this year. The Dynamos, still smarting from a loss on penalties in 2016 to eventual runners-up Kerala Blasters, in a gamble decided not to retain any players despite scoring the highest number of goals in the group stages last season (27).

Far away from the larger-than-life personas that were Roberto Carlos and Gianluca Zambrotta, the vastly experienced Miguel Angel Portugal, who may not be as recognised by Indian audiences, has been appointed coach. Portugal has 20 years of coaching experience across Europe, South America and Africa ahead of his stint in Asia.

Former Director of Strategy for Real Madrid Ivan Bravo’s Aspire Academy, based in Qatar, has tied up with the Dynamos in order to revamp their entire youth development setup in what may be a significant four-year deal for the ISL side from the capital. At the heart of the Dynamos’ new push, the two former Real Madrid men spoke to The Field.

Portugal’s deal is currently a short one, a one-year term, where the Spaniard, who is admittedly a huge lover of Bollywood movies, hopes to make a short-term impact. “I like projects like this,” he said. “We can start our work from scratch here. We wanted a clean slate, so I along with the team management decided not to retain any players at all.”

It must be noted that the Dynamos will go into the draft in round one, earlier than all of the other teams barring Jamshedpur FC, by virtue of nil retention. The Tata-owned club will have the first pick. The Dynamos, who are almost guaranteed to get their second choice, if not first, will also be one of the only three teams in round two.

Portugal said he is considerably prepared for the ISL draft on Sunday. “I have gone through footage from all of the ISL and I-League matches last season, and have prepared six pages of notes on the players that I want. I have communicated my preferences to the management who have kept them in mind for Sunday.”

Portugal’s name was recommended to the Dynamos by Bravo, currently Director General of Aspire. “We’ve come across each other in various contexts and roles over the years,” he said. “I suggested his name to the Dynamos and they agreed.”

Aspire’s association with the Dynamos now means that a sizeable chunk of the Dynamos youth will train in Qatar in a fully residential facility. “As of now, there are no plans to include them in the local league, but they will play against the best teams in the world, such as Real Madrid youth and Bayern Munich youth,” said Bravo.

The Dynamos’ new manager also stated that his role will extend beyond the first team. The former technical director of Real Madrid said, “We want to build a youth system on par with some of the best in the world.”

Portugal is also familiar with some of the Dynamos’ foreign recruits from previous seasons. “I have worked with [Jonatan] Lucca and Gustavo Dos Santos previously at Atletico Paranaense in Brazil, who were a part of the reserves there.”

When posed a question about Madrid’s own system failing to produce many talents for the first team, Bravo replied, “We get this question wherever we go. Madrid produces more talent than any other academy in the world. When a Morata comes up, he has to face a Cristiano Ronaldo for a spot in the team. That is why he was sent to Juventus to develop, why a Dani Carvajal was sent to Bayer Leverkusen to become the best right-back in the Bundesliga.”

With Aspire’s help and the guidance of these two men, the Dynamos are expected to start scouting for youth teams across three age groups, which will play in the junior I-League competitions.

Bravo said Aspire could extend their deal if their four-year target is met. “We want to put faces to all first teamers who will come through the system in five to 10 years,” he said. “See if we have considerably strengthened the reserve team and first team, while providing players to the national setup.”

Bravo agreed that four years may be too little a time to bring about radical change. “There is a lack of structure at grassroots and a lack of coaches. What we saw was a chance to extend our partnerships in Spain (Cultural Leonesa), Belgium (KAS Eupen) and England (Leeds United). India are, after all, our AFC mates.”

Despite coaching in several countries, Portugal, a former No 10 for Real Madrid said he prefers the Spanish system of possession-based football, but acknowledged the difficulties. “It is true that the number of defensively minded Indian players were higher in the ISL than the attackers. It is difficult to switch from a defensive system to an attack-minded one because the latter requires more confidence from the players. But most importantly for me, the player, young or old, experienced or not, should have football in his boots above everything else.”

The operational side of things have also seen a shake-up. Earlier this year, Wall Street Investments, promoters of GMS, a Dubai-based business group, acquired a controlling 80% stake in the Delhi Dynamos.

Anil Sharma, a Non-Residential Indian based in Dubai, is the founder of GMS and the father of Rohan Sharma, who has taken over as Director. Also newly on board is Ashish Shah, former President and CEO of Chennaiyin FC, who was in charge of the southern outfit when they won the ISL in 2015.

Having built a sizeable fanbase in Chennai, the Dynamos’ new CEO said he looked forward to the fresh challenge. “Here, you have a club which can cater to the entire fanbase in the north. That’s a population of almost 300 million for a single ISL club to target. Plus, we have owners who understand that change can’t be instantaneous but gradual.”

Shah also confirmed that the season’s priority was to take part in the age-group I-Leagues and national competitions where Pune City has been the most successful ISL franchise.

With the Dynamos in the process of rebuilding, it remains to be seen whether the draft goes according to plan for the capital outfit, in a season that sees the league transform itself into a longer, fiscally conservative, forward-looking entity. The Dynamos will hope they can mirror the league’s path.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.